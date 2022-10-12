Vibe Martech Fest’s KSA edition will be a two-day in-person summit that will engage the marketing leaders’ community in the Kingdom to discuss solutions to the most pressing Martech challenges.

Neil Patel is a New York Times Bestselling author for his 2016 release – Hustle: The Power to Charge Your Life with Money, Meaning, and Momentum. The Wall Street Journal calls him a top influencer on the web, Forbes says he is one of the top 10 marketers, and Entrepreneur Magazine says he created one of the 100 most brilliant companies. He was recognised as a top 100 entrepreneur under the age of 35 by the United Nations.

He has worked with brands like Amazon, Microsoft, Airbnb, Google, Thomson Reuters, Viacom, NBC, Intuit, Zappos, American Greetings, General Motors, and SalesForce to help them grow through marketing.

Patel joins an impressive line-up of speakers at VMF including; Aamir Allibhoy, CMO at Tim Hortons, Adam Salem, Commercial and Digital Director at Dur Hospitality, AlShereef Hamideddin, Senior Director – Marketing & Customer Experience Design at Bupa Arabia, Fraser Hay, Author and Founder at itstacksup.com, Ghadah Al-Talal, Marketing Director at Tamimi Group, Khaled Tash, Group CMO at Saudi Airlines, Krzysztof Kowalski, CMO at YAP, Milo Abou Jaoude, Director Products & Solutions, Solution Architect- Customer Solutions Center MENA Central Cluster, Mastercard, Mohammed Muzamil Sadiq, Head of Digital Analytics, BI & Automation, Ecommerce, Digital Marketing at Al Rajhi Takaful, Tiago Rocha da Silva, CMO at Zain KSA, Vilhelm Hedberg, Founder at ekar, and many more.

Since 2018, Vibe Martech Fest has advanced the adoption of Martech by educating, enlightening and inspiring CMOs of the region. Providing exclusive access to industry experts on how brands use emerging technologies to lift experience, thought leaders like Scott Brinker, Sir Martin Sorrell, Brian Solis, Fernando Machado, David Raab, Rob Bloom and Steve Lok have spoken at previous editions. Brinker has stated that hosting of VMF signalled that the region has matured in terms of Martech adoption.

The summit will have experts from the region speaking about customer intent in the modern marketing funnel, sustainability, data privacy regulations, sales intelligence, subscriptions, loyalty marketing and customer journey orchestration.

