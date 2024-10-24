The International Code Council (ICC) is excited to announce its inaugural participation at the prestigious International Fire Operations Conference (IFOC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Scheduled for November 3-7, 2024, under the distinguished patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Interior Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this global event promises to be a crucible for advancing resilience and crisis management in fire operations.

IFOC 2024 will serve as a nexus for worldwide professionals and industry leaders to exchange cutting-edge strategies and innovations in fire safety and emergency response. As building systems, methods, and materials evolve, the conference stands as a critical platform for addressing emerging challenges in building safety.

ICC's Thought Leadership Takes Center Stage

Beth Tubbs, Vice President of Codes Development at ICC, will represent the organization with a compelling presentation titled "A Holistic & Coordinated Approach to Building Safety". Tubbs will delve into the increasing complexities of fire safety in our interconnected, technology-driven world, drawing on lessons from recent catastrophic fires worldwide to underscore the urgent need for a more comprehensive and innovative approach to building safety.

Commenting on her participation, Beth said, “Participating in the International Fire Operations Con-ference is a vital opportunity to tackle the evolving challenges in fire safety. As the landscape of risks continues to shift with technological and environmental changes, fostering innovation and collabo-ration is more important than ever. I look forward to exchanging knowledge and exploring new strat-egies with global experts, all with the shared goal of building safer, more resilient communities for the future.”

Shaping the Future of Global Safety Standards

Tubbs' presentation will highlight how forward-thinking codes like the 2024 International Fire Code and International Building Code are adapting to meet new challenges. She will emphasize the critical importance of a coordinated regulatory framework capable of evolving alongside environmental and technological advancements.

The 2024 IFOC represents a crucial opportunity for global collaboration in fire safety. As challenges grow increasingly complex, the need for international cooperation and unified strategies has never been more pressing. By engaging with thought leaders and international stakeholders, ICC reaffirms its commitment to advancing global safety standards and shaping resilient, safe, and sustainable building practices for an ever-changing world.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. The I-Codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.

