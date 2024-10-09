Dubai: On October 3, 2024, the GRC community came together for a landmark event in Dubai, co-hosted by Secretariat and The Wealth Today, at the Kempinski Central Avenue. The conference gathered industry leaders, government officials, and financial experts to discuss the ever-evolving governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) landscape, offering practical insights and fostering collaboration across diverse sectors.

With a stellar lineup of 40 distinguished speakers and more than 300 attendees, the summit was a testament to the growing importance of robust GRC frameworks in today’s complex regulatory environment. Key topics included anti-money laundering (AML), crisis management, corporate governance, and adapting to the fast-paced changes in the UAE’s legal and regulatory landscape.

The day opened with a compelling keynote from Pankaj Gupta, Founder & Co-CEO of Gulf Islamic Investments, who spoke on Governance and Ethical Leadership. His insights emphasized the importance of maintaining high ethical standards while balancing commercial pressures in an increasingly complex business environment.

A key highlight was a fireside chat with Nader Khaled Haffar, Chairman & Co-Founder of Valyoo Holding and former Chairman & CEO of KPMG MESAC. His in-depth discussion on crisis management provided valuable guidance on how businesses can strategically manage risk, protect their reputations, and successfully navigate corporate crises.

The AML CFT Framework in the UAE session, led by representatives from the UAE Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Finance, offered a thorough examination of the nation’s concerted efforts to combat financial crime and protect the integrity of its financial system.

Other standout sessions focused on managing whistleblower situations, evolving legal frameworks, and the risks tied to emerging technologies such as cryptocurrencies. Industry leaders and experts from Skadden, Ashurst, Al Tamimi & Company, Hadef & Partners, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), Norton Rose Fulbright, Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the UAE Cyber Security Council, and others contributed their insights, fostering a rich dialogue on GRC challenges and best practices.

In addition to the high-calibre speaker sessions, attendees enjoyed ample networking opportunities, allowing for the exchange of ideas and the formation of strategic connections across industries.

Reflecting on the summit’s success, Bhavin Shah, Managing Director at Secretariat, shared: “The rapid evolution of the GRC landscape makes it imperative for organizations to stay ahead of regulatory and operational challenges. Today’s summit highlighted the need for forward-thinking strategies that foster resilience and regulatory compliance. It was fantastic to witness the level of engagement and collaboration among global and regional leaders who are shaping the future of governance, risk, and compliance.”

The event delivered on its promise to equip attendees with the latest strategies and solutions to strengthen their organizations’ resilience and navigate the complexities of governance, risk, and compliance in today’s rapidly changing world.

For more information, visit grcsummit.today.