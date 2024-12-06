Abu Dhabi:

Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, concluded its second day with impactful discussions and several strategic announcements that support businesses across the Emirate to thrive.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the event featured key sessions, including the Al Multaqa Quarterly Meeting, Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, Family Business Forum, Procurement Forum, and Startup Sprint.

The second day focused on key sectors including manufacturing and industrialisation, family businesses, and entrepreneurship. Global industry leaders and entrepreneurs offered invaluable insights to firms, business leaders and attendees that will help unlock the opportunities available across Abu Dhabi.

Al Multaqa Quarterly Meeting:

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) showcased its new roadmap during the Al Multaqa Quarterly Meeting, designed to empower the private sector and drive the Emirate’s economic growth.

The session commenced with a welcome speech by H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI).

H.E. Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman of ADCCI, highlighted key pillars of the ADCCI’s new roadmap that focuses on supporting talent, fostering innovation, and encouraging entrepreneurship to drive business growth and shape a brighter future.

The Al Multaqa Quarterly Meeting also featured various presentations on the sectoral working groups at ADCCI and investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi.

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit:

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) commenced with keynotes from GMIS Co-Chairs H.E. Osama Amir Mohamed Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary Industrial Accelerator, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Luomei Shu, Director, Investment and Technology Promotion Offices (ITPOs) and Institutional Partnerships, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation.

The opening session also featured a keynote from H.E. Brigadier General Salem Abdullah bin Barrak Al Dhaheri, Acting Director-General Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, highlighting the UAE’s commitment to industrial safety.

Experts from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and Siemens Energy discussed the UAE's industrial growth and investment strategies during the "Make It In the Emirates: A Future-Ready Ecosystem" panel discussion.

Industrial and digital leaders came together for a fireside chat on "Pioneering Resilience: Technology and Leadership in Industrial Safety."

Key experts from the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, University of Cambridge, and Axial Global Advisors introduced the Manifesto for Global Industrial Safety, emphasising the need for a call to action for resilient and safe industries.

Other sessions took place featuring leading speakers from both the public and private sectors, covering a wide array of topics, including crisis management, the role of AI in cybersecurity, and the importance of resilience in high-stakes industries.

Family Business Summit:

During the Family Business Forum, leaders discussed the key opportunities and challenges facing family businesses.

The forum began with a fireside chat titled "Women in Family Businesses: Shaping the Future of Leadership," where female leaders discussed the pivotal role women play in driving leadership and shaping the future of business.

H.E. Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, delivered a keynote titled "Unlocking Economic Potential: The Vital Role of Family Offices," highlighting the strategic importance of family offices in driving economic growth and investment.

The summit featured leading speakers from the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council in a panel discussion on the role of generations in business and building future-ready family enterprises.

Other sessions took place, covering a wide array of topics, including managing succession, global perspectives, and the path to IPO, with leading speakers from both the public and private sectors.

Procurement Forum:

During the Procurement Forum, leaders discussed the power of procurement within Abu Dhabi’s economic landscape.

An opening keynote titled “Forging New Paths: A Visionary Welcome to Abu Dhabi's Economic Future” took place, with Amplify’s Managing Director Sarah Cocker.

Recognising the impact of investment, the forum brought together key personnel from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to discuss industrial opportunities in the panel titled "Anchoring Investment: ADIO's Blueprint for a Thriving Industrial Ecosystem."

Other sessions featured leaders from Abu Dhabi's key entities, covering a wide range of topics, including the Emirate’s industrial potential, the power of SMEs, and the Capital’s growth journey.

Startup Sprint:

During the Startup Sprint, leaders and entrepreneurs shared their insights on turning vision into venture through presentations, panels, and demos.

H.E. Khaled Al Fahim, Board Member of ADDCI, delivered the session’s opening keynote titled "Entrepreneurship as the Engine of Growth."

Exploring the challenges and lessons in building a successful business, Marc Randolph, Co-Founder of Netflix, delivered a key presentation titled "That Will Never Work."

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) announced its new strategy, which will further enhance the Emirate’s vibrant and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem.

MZN Hub, a central strategic initiative leveraging cutting-edge technologies, was unveiled. The hub provides entrepreneurs with resources and programmes, empowering them to enhance their capabilities, ensure the success of their ventures, and sustain their growth.

MZN Hub combines three key components into a unified, powerful platform to boost Abu Dhabi’s entrepreneurial ecosystem: MZN Venture Studios, Light Manufacturing Unite, and MZN Venture Capital.

The event showcased various presentations and fireside chats, featuring insights from those who cultivate the entrepreneurial environment to founders sharing their startup stories and strategies for building successful brands.

