HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud and celebrity chefs Marco Pierre White and Manal Al Alem to speak at three-day F&B exhibition in Riyadh from October 29-31

Leading figures from Kitopi, Big Idea Drinks, Ossiano, and more set to share expertise and power the region’s culinary scene, say event organisers

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: InFlavour, the world’s newest food and hospitality show in partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water & Agriculture, will feature a stellar speaker line-up for its inaugural edition at Riyadh International Exhibition & Convention Centre from October 29-31.

His Royal Highness Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, CEO of investment group KBW, will join celebrity chefs Marco Pierre White and Manal Al Alem on the powerful line-up of conference speakers, with the star power trio complemented by a host of industry leaders from companies such as Big Idea Drinks, Ossiano, and Kitopi, the world's leading multibrand restaurant and tech unicorn.

Often considered the ‘Godfather of Modern Cooking’, Marco Pierre White is a passionate advocate for the F&B industry’s ongoing maturity and progression. He said it is “an honour and a privilege” to headline the first InFlavour event.

“To be involved in the launch of Saudi Arabia's first F&B event is incredibly exciting, not only because InFlavour promises to greatly accelerate the Kingdom's burgeoning food sector but, with government-backing, it is also clearly serious about improving food security and inspiring industry innovation across local and international businesses,” White said.

“Middle Eastern cuisine is all about coming together, sharing, socialising, and indulging – and that is what I see InFlavour bringing to the table. When you combine international knowledge, local insights, technology, and cuisine, amazing things can happen. Given the list of expert speakers that I have seen so far, expectations should be sky high.”

Invaluable Speaker Insights

Other sector-leading speakers sharing their expertise over the three days include Mo Ballout, Founder & CEO of Kitopi; Bjorn Oste, Founder & CEO of Big Idea Drinks and Co-Founder of OATLY; Gregoire Berger, Executive Chef at Ossiano; Lou Cooperhouse, Founder, President, and CEO of the global cellular aquaculture leader, Bluenalu; Vonnie Estes, Vice President of the Innovation International Fresh Produce Association; Varun Inamdar, an independent hospitality chef and consultant; and Supreet Raju, Co-Founder of OneRare, the world’s first metaverse for the F&B industry.

“These are the people at the sharp end of transformation across the entire global F&B eco-system,” said Michael Champion, CEO of Tahaluf, the Informa Business entity organising InFlavour with the support of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water & Agriculture. “Their insights will be invaluable in reshaping the food and beverage economy within Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

Issues to be addressed at the InFlavour conference include food and water security, agritech, sustainability, logistics, food tech and investment, alternative proteins, plant-based food, concept restaurants, culinary excellence, food waste, retail, and ecommerce.

With unrivalled government support, InFlavour is central to a major F&B transformation within Saudi Arabia, which is actively promoting foreign direct investment and tourism as part of its Vision 2030. Tahaluf believes the arrival of international experts from the food and hospitality sectors will upscale the Kingdom’s F&B landscape, enhance the Kingdom’s pipeline culinary offerings, promote cultural exchange, and contribute to the growth of Saudi’s burgeoning tourism sector.

‘A Dynamic Exchange of Ideas’

“While open to international flavours and culinary trends, Saudi Arabia has a rich culinary heritage and is known regionally for its traditional Arabic cuisine and hospitality,” added Champion. “The Kingdom’s F&B sector can benefit from the expertise, diverse culinary styles, and innovative techniques of these prominent F&B figures, who will aid development within the local food scene, introduce new flavours and concepts, and ultimately help elevate the country’s portfolio of dining experiences.

“InFlavour’s roster of international specialists will also facilitate the exchange of cultural values and foster mutual understanding of diverse culinary traditions. Saudi chefs and culinary enthusiasts will have the opportunity to acquire knowledge from world-travelled professionals, while global experts can glean valuable insights into Saudi cuisine and help export facets of his culture and hospitality. This dynamic exchange of ideas, business acumen, and creativity will positively influence Saudi Arabia's hospitality and tourism sectors.”

The World of F&B Comes to InFlavour

As Saudi Arabia embraces a multi-trillion-dollar national development drive heavily reliant on leveraging its booming tourism and hospitality sectors, InFlavour will serve as a gateway for local, regional, and global food manufacturers. The three-day event will enable them to reach industry buyers and consumers across the most populous country in the Arabian Gulf, as well as footprint growth markets in Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Several global and regional F&B powerhouses have signed up for the launch event, with pavilion representation from the United Kingdom, Germany, United Arab Emirates, India, Pakistan and Bahrain, and brands such as Balland Messe, Nomu, Talabat, Iscon Foods, Ottonomy Inc., Healthy Foods Supplements, Al-Malaz Company for Trade and Industry, and I Food Exports WLL.

Meanwhile, more than 200 prominent Saudi Arabian and global investors and venture capitalists will gather at InFlavour’s dedicated Investor Program to leverage emerging opportunities across the Kingdom’s food service market, which is forecast to be worth US$30.47 billion by 2029. The investors will engage with more than 50 cutting-edge F&B startups and participate in matchmaking and pitching programmes that could see innovators secure critical development funding.

InFlavour will also feature topic-specific roundtables where leading independent promotion agencies will discuss African food security and the future of foodtech investments across the Middle East and North Africa.

InFlavour runs from October 29-31 at Riyadh International Exhibition & Convention Centre. For more information, visit www.inflavourexpo.com

About InFlavour

InFlavour is a world leading B2B food event by Tahaluf, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA). Bringing together global mega-brands and emerging food startups (and everyone in between). InFlavour is a diverse platform for industry players with vast collective experience to get together for breakthroughs and partnerships. The event is for anyone with a serious interest in the food industry, and everyone who recognises the power of food as a universal language and connecting force. It is a common ground to connect businesses with talent and opportunities – and empower the community to shape the future of food enterprise, food security, and food culture.

To know more about InFlavour, visit www.inflavourexpo.com