Global Food Week will feature three leading food events: the Global Food Security Summit, the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, and the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – ADNEC Group, in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, has announced the opening of registration for Global Food Week, which will be held at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 26 to 28 November 2024, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

The week will feature three major events, including the inaugural edition of the Global Food Security Summit, the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, and the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition. This comprehensive platform will promote innovation, collaboration, and sustainable solutions in the agriculture, food production and food industries worldwide. The event will serve as a meeting point for agricultural and food security pioneers, including experts, academics, and decision-makers, to highlight the importance of food security, encourage international cooperation, and discuss key issues and challenges such as agricultural sustainability and the impact of climate change on food security.

Global Food Week will host a series of pioneering events aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity, exploring new innovations that contribute to increasing food production, and addressing global food security challenges. Those interested in participating in the discussions and main showcases of the event can register via this link.

As part of Global Food Week, ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and the UAE Food & Beverage Manufacturers Group as the knowledge partner, will launch the inaugural Global Food Security Summit. The summit will focus on innovation in the food sector and effective ways to boost food production amidst increasing challenges due to climate change. The summit will be held in Conference Hall A, covering 1,125 square metres, and Conference Hall B, covering 741 square metres, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The summit will feature a rich programme of discussions, panels, and workshops with the participation of more than 600 officials and 80 speakers, including leading global experts from over 60 countries. Participants will share their insights on the major challenges facing the world in the field of food security. The summit will also host a distinguished group of decision-makers from government entities, agricultural companies, tech firms, and startups.

Additionally, the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition returns for its third and largest edition to date, offering a key gateway for exhibitors to access the world’s fastest-growing food and beverage markets. The exhibition will see strong participation from government bodies and specialised companies, making it an ideal opportunity for networking and presenting a wide range of solutions to hundreds of exhibitors and companies.

Alongside the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, ADNEC Group, in collaboration with the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, will organise the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, dedicated to highlighting the significance of date palms and their importance in the Middle East and North Africa region. This exhibition is the only global event that showcases the role of advanced technology in enhancing date production. It will attract a wide range of visitors, exhibitors, and companies from over 40 countries, with national pavilions from more than 20 countries.