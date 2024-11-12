Aqaba, Jordan – The 62nd ACI World Congress and the 47th Interarab Cambist Association (ICA) Conference, hosted by ACI Jordan, successfully gathered over 250 international and regional financial officials, bankers, and experts. Sponsored by LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) among other key sponsors, the event provided a platform for pivotal discussions on the future of the financial markets industry.

The event attracted over 250 attendees despite current geopolitical and travel challenges. Ashraf Al-Qudah, VP of ACI Jordan, stated, "We are very proud of the traction the event gained, managing to attract 250+ international and regional financial officials, bankers, and experts who came in person despite the current geopolitical and travel challenges. We are happy that the event's agenda and discussions have managed to address the financial market's key topics and trends, and we are looking forward to sharing our experience with similar future conferences and building on this event's success by hosting other international financial conferences and exhibitions in the near future."

Ali Abu Swai, President of ACI Jordan and Group Chief Treasurer at Capital Bank of Jordan, emphasized the significance of the event's international edition. "ACI World Congress, held for the first time in its international edition under the patronage of Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas, Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan, in Aqaba, was a milestone event," he said. Abu Swai added, "It brought together international, regional, and local experts in finance and trading, who shared expertise through live and virtual sessions. We are proud that this gathering served as a vital platform for insights and fostering collaboration, highlighting the critical role of dialogue in shaping the future of the financial industry and addressing the key challenges it faces."

Key topics discussed included high interest rates, climate change risk, and the use of artificial intelligence in banking. A highlight was the panel titled "High Interest Rates: Is the Inflation Battle Over? Lessons Learned and 2025 Forecasts," which provided a thorough analysis of current monetary policies, their global impact, and forecasts for the future.

Another significant session, "Climate Change Risk and the Bank Operating Model: Transitioning to Business Opportunities Through ESG and Sustainable Banking," examined how financial institutions are turning climate risks into opportunities by adopting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. The panel on "Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Banking and Trading" explored cutting-edge technology and the challenges it presents for the financial sector.

Suzanne El Khoury, Team Leader, MEA, LSEG, commented: "The conference provided an invaluable platform for financial leaders to engage in crucial conversations. The insights shared here will help shape the future of banking, as we collectively navigate the complexities of high interest rates, climate change, and emerging technologies like AI."