Cairo: The German Development Cooperation (GIZ) and Enactus Egypt, in collaboration with iCareer, have inaugurated the first “NextGen Onboard” employment fair. This initiative aims to address the gap between labor market needs and youth unemployment among university graduates by providing job opportunities and equipping young people with essential skills for today’s workforce.

The fair witnessed the participation of numerous private sector companies seeking to employ qualified youth in fields such as information technology, construction, food industries, and international development. Workshops and panel discussions were also held to explore the current employment demands.

Mr. Andreas Ruepp, Head of the Private Sector Development Program at GIZ, expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with Enactus Egypt, highlighting that this fair marks a pivotal step in fostering effective partnerships for youth empowerment and training. He noted that the initiative aims to create 1,200 new job opportunities over two years, with 50% of these positions reserved for women.

Ms. Fatma Serry, CEO of Enactus Egypt, shared her excitement about collaborating with GIZ and iCareer, aligning with Enactus Egypt's mission to enhance the skills and capabilities of young people. She emphasized that the program will offer comprehensive support and guidance through expert-led training. Serry added that since its inception in 2004, Enactus Egypt has supported over 175,000 university students in developing personal skills and executing approximately 180 projects aligned with sustainable development goals.

This program will span two years, providing ongoing support and guidance to students and graduates, facilitating their integration into the labor market by connecting them with private sector companies. This employment fair, held exclusively as part of Enactus Egypt's annual local competition, involves numerous private sector participants.

On behalf of the German government, GIZ Egypt is implementing the "NextGen Onboard" program through the Job Partnerships and SME Promotion Project (JP-SME) in collaboration with Enactus Egypt. For more information about the JP-SME project, please visit: Job Partnerships and SME Promotion in Egypt (JP-SME).