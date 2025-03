Lloyds Banking Group is hiring hundreds of IT engineers in India, while planning to cut hundreds of similar jobs in the UK, the Financial Times reported on Friday citing a person familiar with the plans.

The British lender plans to include 4,000 permanent employees working in technology and data in India by the end of the year, the report said, citing a presentation. (Reporting by Pretish M J in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)