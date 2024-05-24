MARRAKESH, Morrocco – Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced its participation in GITEX Africa 2024, where it will showcase the strategic role of distribution and the IT channel in the technology ecosystem.

Billed as the continent’s largest and most influential tech and startup show, GITEX Africa 2024 takes place in Marrakesh, Morrocco from 29 – 31 May.

The event will welcome thousands of attendees and focus on supercharging innovation in areas including cloud, IoT, cybersecurity, digital finance and AI.

Westcon-Comstor, which connects the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers, attended the inaugural GITEX Africa event last year.

This time around, through its Comstor line of business, the company is ramping up its presence by taking out two booths to highlight its strategic partnership with Cisco.

The relationship between Cisco and Comstor dates back more than two decades, with Comstor distributing Cisco products and solutions in multiple key markets across Africa and globally.

Comstor will have a joint presence with both Cisco and a leading Cisco channel partner at each of its two booths at GITEX Africa.

The Comstor booth with Axians (Hall 5, Stand 10) will demonstrate how the two companies are bringing Cisco’s cybersecurity portfolio to a wider audience of end-user businesses through added-value offerings.

Comstor’s joint booth with Maroc Telecom subsidiary Casanet (Hall 4, Stand 50), meanwhile, will illustrate how end-users, from enterprises to SMBs, can experience Cisco Meraki's cutting-edge cross-architecture solutions on a dynamic platform that ushers in a new era of innovation and collaboration.

“We’re thrilled to be heading to GITEX Africa 2024 and collaborating with Cisco, Axians and Casanet to create a buzz on the show floor,” said Laurent Boleau, General Manager, North Africa at Westcon-Comstor. “Over three days we aim to demonstrate the pivotal role that we as a technology distributor can play, through co-operation with tech powerhouses like Cisco and our channel partners, in driving adoption of cutting-edge technologies and unleashing the new golden age of Africa’s digital economy.”

Visit the Comstor and Cisco booths at:

Hall 5, Stand 10 (joint presence with Axians)

Hall 4, Stand 50 (joint presence with Casanet)

To book a meeting with a Comstor representative during GITEX Africa, contact:

Leila El Alaoui El Mdarhri

Marketing Manager North Africa

+212 661 234 667

leila.alaoui@comstor.com