Dubai, UAE: – The 16th edition of GESS (Global Educational Supplies and Solutions) Dubai, the Middle East's leading education exhibition and conference, commenced with an opening ceremony featuring welcome speeches by H.E. Dr. Omar Al Dhaheri, Acting Executive Director for School Operations at Abu Dhabi from the Emirates Schools Establishment, and H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Alasmi, Director General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States. The opening was also graced by the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohammed Mubarak Juma, Bahrain Minister of Education; and H.E. Abdulrahman Al-Medaires, Director-General of the KSA-based UNESCO Regional Centre for Quality and Excellence in Education (UNESCO RCQE), among other VIPs. GESS Dubai 2023 welcomed a record number of attendees consisting of education experts, including teachers, school leaders, and industry professionals from more than 70 countries. Registration to attend the event taking place at Za’abeel Halls 4 to 6, Dubai World Trade Centre until Wednesday, November 1 is free via https://www.gessdubai.com/.

“The education sector in the region has grown from strength to strength and whilst that is to be celebrated, we also recognise that our responsibility to the entire education community has evolved and expanded in ways that demand deeper attention and collaboration from all key players. From ensuring access to the most advanced tools and technology to prepare our students and teachers for the future, committing more meaningfully to sustainability and holistic wellness initiatives to attracting, retaining and upskilling of talent, we are excited for what lies ahead. We are grateful to everyone gathered here for being building blocks to achieving a globally competitive education ecosystem.” says Sarah Palmer, Brand Director, GESS Education, Tarsus Group Ltd.

The key focus of GESS Dubai in 2023 is to address the increasing demand for educational supplies and solutions driven by the growing number of international schools in the Middle East. With a record high number of 2,068 international schools in the region and over 1.9 million students, GESS Dubai aims to equip educators with the tools and resources they need to meet the evolving needs of the education sector. The event highlights various themes and areas of emphasis, including sustainability, EdTech, wellbeing, and the transition from K-12 to higher education.

Prominent Talks and Workshops

The first day of GESS Dubai 2023 witnessed a series of engaging talks and workshops that captivated attendees. Industry experts, thought leaders, and educators convened to discuss the pressing challenges and innovative solutions in education.

Keynote presentations were delivered by:

Mohammad Suhail Almadani, Founder & CEO of Classera Inc, ignited the conversation on harnessing innovation to empower future generations through education through their panel discussion with speakers Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Federal Secretary Education at Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Government of Pakistan, & Dr. Imad Al-Balti, Advisor to the Tunisian Minister of Education and Director General of Media and Digital Administration on the topic ‘Empowering Futures Through Education Innovation’.

Dr. Osama Obeidat, CEO of Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA), illuminated the path to leading effective change through QRTA's innovative professional development model, inspiring educators with a vision of transformation in teaching and learning.

Ewan McIntosh, Managing Director of NoTosh, unveiled the power of design thinking in learning, sparking inspiration among attendees.

Darren Coxon, Founder of coxon.ai, delivered a thought-provoking talk on the responsible integration of AI into educational institutions, offering a glimpse into the future of education.

Visitors can look forward to a rich array of engaging workshops, talks and panel discussions await visitors at the conference area featuring various zones such as GESS Talks (Live Stage), Leaders in Education Conference, Wellbeing Space, Skills Development, and Education Innovations. Learn more about the full conference schedule via https://www.gessdubai.com/conference-engage-and-inspire

Launching of New Product and Services

Ideal Ways for Marketing announced the launch of ‘Oujeeb’ and ‘Ideal Author’ to the attendees of GESS Dubai. ‘Oujeeb’ is a conversational AI program serving as a virtual assistant with advanced cognitive abilities that streamline workflows, automate tasks, and provide optimal solutions across various sectors, including education and corporate environments. ‘Ideal Author’ is a comprehensive tool designed to support educators by reducing burnout, automating tasks, and enhancing preparation. It offers features such as annotation, broadcasting, recording, and seamless document editing to create an all-in-one solution for teachers.

Joint Collaborations for the Future

Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education (RCQE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Fujairah Scientific Club to enhance the relationship between the parties to support scientific research initiatives and programs, and to exchange lecturers, specialists, and expertise to enhance educational programs in areas such as talent development, knowledge dissemination, consultation, and education quality and excellence.

Ataa Educational Company, a pioneer in the educational sector in Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with Schoolvoice, a leading platform specializing in school-parent communication. This partnership brings together two leading industry service providers with a shared vision to enhance educational experiences for students, parents, and educators.

Do not miss out on the next two days of GESS Dubai 2023. Be part of the largest education exhibition in the Middle East region:

Tuesday October 31st - 10:00 - 18:00

Wednesday November 1st - 10:00 - 17:00

Dubai World Trade Centre, Za’abeel Halls 4-6

Visit the official website for more information and to register to attend for free: www.gessdubai.com.

About GESS Dubai

GESS Dubai has been the focal point for education in the Middle East and beyond for 16 years. The exhibition provides educators access to the products and solutions that meet the needs of the modern classroom and transform the way students learn. Alongside the exhibition runs an extensive conference programme and awards ceremony, making GESS Dubai the complete event for the education industry.

GESS Dubai

https://www.gessdubai.com/