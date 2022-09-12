National competencies, governance, food security, health care, sustainability and the digital economy are the key issues of the forum to find solutions to the challenges in the region

DUBAI, UAE: - The GCC’s future policies and plans will be debated and reviewed this week at the Harvard Business School GCC Alumni Club’s Crossroads GCC Future Impact Forum, held for the first time in Dubai.

The forum will host His Excellency Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf. Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, who will deliver the opening speech to business leaders, academia and government officials from the region who will congregate on September 14 and 15 at the Dubai Museum of the Future to carve out policy recommendations and actionable outcomes to support national competencies, governance, food security, healthcare, sustainability and the digital economy.

The HBS Crossroads GCC Future Impact Forum will conduct panel discussions, interactive fire side chats and lightning talks discussing leadership in an era of metamorphosis for the GCC. Harvard alumni CEOs and entrepreneurs will drive knowledgeable debates with GCC government leaders to align public and private interests and plan for future challenges.

The Forum will hold a knowledge repository to draw from the vast amount of ideas that will be collected over the two days, which will be developed into white papers and strategic initiatives. The event will also be annually held, rotating between GCC capitals, to emphasize the importance of addressing common challenges in every country.

Furthermore, taskforces and committees will be set to follow up actionable outcomes which are reviewed annually.

For more information, visit the official website: www.hbsgcccrossroads.com

-Ends-

About The Harvard Business School Club of the GCC:

The Harvard Business School Club of the GCC, (HBS GCC), a non-profit organization formed by HBS Alumni from various industry sectors in the GCC, representing over 1,200 members from the region. HBS GCC is presenting this unique platform to connect diverse stakeholders from across business, government, academics, and other fields to come together through this world-class in-person event.

Media Contacts:

Malki Perera

Marketing Director

malki@ejtemaat.com

www.ejtemaat.com