The GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre recently took part in the First ESG Sustainability Conference in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. The event brought together companies from key sectors to explore the seamless integration of ESG practices across various economic sectors.

During its participation, the Centre focused on emphasizing the crucial role of commercial arbitration in improving the bilateral trade environment. It also highlighted how this contributes to attracting both direct and indirect investments to the economy of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Additionally, the Centre shed light on the government's projects, which encompass a range of development initiatives aimed at enhancing security and stability. These projects also include an economic reform program, the creation of job opportunities for graduates and youth, and the establishment of a conducive economic environment to foster sustainable growth.

Highlighting the significance of commercial arbitration, the Centre's participation also Centered on its role in fostering sustainability through the promotion of sustainable economic practices and the encouragement of innovation and sustainable industrial development. Serving as a dispute settlement mechanism between companies and investors, it plays a crucial role in enhancing corporate social responsibility. This, in turn, encourages stakeholders to make decisions that contribute to environmental and social sustainability within their business operations.

The ESG Sustainability Conference encompassed working sessions that delved into various aspects, among them commercial arbitration. This was explored as a means to safeguard and promote investment, serving as a catalyst for sustainable global trade flow to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The conference covered a spectrum of topics in its working sessions, including the "Saudi Green Initiative," "The Role of Women in Socio-Economic Development Sustainability," "Sustainability in the Field of Special Education between Reality and Ambitions," and "The Role of King Faisal University's Corporate Identity in Achieving Food Security and Environmental Sustainability for the Kingdom." Additionally, discussions extended to subjects related to energy sustainability.

The event also featured workshops under different titles, such as "Plastic Life Cycle," "Plastic Sustainability in Various Industries and Daily Life," and other workshops addressing aspects of social sustainability.

