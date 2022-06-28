Dubai, UAE – As part of their vision to support organizations on their digital transformation journey, GBM has brought together key executives for an exclusive Artificial Intelligence event, to discuss and share key solutions, findings and best practices for incorporating AI and data analytics into organizations.

The event featured speakers from GBM, IDC, IBM, and Amazon Web Services, as well as roundtables that featured executives from Dubai Islamic Bank, Chalhoub Group, Dubai CommerCity, and Al-Futtaim Group, who came together and shared insights and experiences about how AI and data are driving enterprise agility, and their role in scalable, robust and secure transformation that is enabling the right decision making.

The event delved into how organizations can get started on their AI journeys, how turning data into insights has never been more critical to business success, and how organizations can give their data the real purpose and value with a unified data and analytics strategy.

The event also included key findings from an IDC survey, which revealed that 37% of organizations surveyed in the UAE are planning to significantly increase their spending on AI over the next 12–18 months, which is primarily being triggered by national initiatives aimed at driving AI adoption and increasing awareness about how leveraging AI can facilitate operational excellence and a compelling customer experience.

The survey also revealed that one in two organizations in the UAE had already embarked on their digital transformation journeys before the pandemic started, and that the top digital priorities for these progressive organizations are digitalizing operations for productivity improvements, enabling hybrid work models, creating innovative digital business models, and using digital technologies to achieve environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

Mohammed Riaz, General Manager at GBM Dubai said: “Many organizations are now recognizing that AI is a foundational technology that requires organization-wide transformation to realize its full potential. At GBM, we’re proud to be able to be part of that journey, and help our customers across the entire data and AI life cycle, while also supporting the UAE’s National Agenda. Bringing together executives to share insights and discuss these emerging technologies is key to playing our part in helping organizations succeed in the digital future.”

The event also examined challenges on the AI adoption journey, and how finding the right skills and talent, as well as costs of implementation are still major challenges, and how to tackle them to succeed on the digital transformation journey.

With more than 30 years of experience, GBM has supported organizations in the GCC as a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, offering a broad portfolio that includes industry-leading digital infrastructure, digital business solutions, security, and services.

With more than 30 years of experience, 8 offices, and over 1,500 employees across the Middle East, Gulf Business Machines (GBM) is the region's leading digital solution provider.

GBM has nurtured partnerships with the world’s leading technology companies and have invested in skills and resources to assist their customers on their path towards digital transformation.

