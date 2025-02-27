ABU DHABI, UNTED ARAB EMIRATES – Global security manufacturer, Gallagher Security is proud to announce the recent signing of a MoU with Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) to offer innovative facility management solutions to defence and government sites across the Middle East.

The signing took place during the recent International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi and was attended by the New Zealand Ambassador, UAE and members of the New Zealand Trade and Enterprise team from the New Zealand Consulate.

During the week-long event, Gallagher demonstrated its award-winning site management platform, Command Centre, which offers intruder alarm, access control, and perimeter security in a single unified platform. The Gallagher team also showcased their integration with Digital Twin technology, providing users with comprehensive visualisation of command and control operations, enabling the virtualisation of entire operations, and streamlining decision-making processes from a centralised platform.

Gallagher’s integration with Digital Twin technology will further strengthen GAL’s security solutions for their government and military clients. This collaboration will provide a comprehensive approach to managing perimeter security, intrusion detection, and overall physical security systems. By enabling GAL's customers to connect Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, cameras, and enterprise systems, the Digital Twin platform allows for a dynamic, virtual representation of physical environments, facilitating real-time monitoring and optimisation of workflows with precision, ensuring a robust security management system.

As part of the MoU, Gallagher will also assist GAL with the construction of an experience center that will showcase a range of uses and case studies relevant to potential clients in the defence sector, government bodies, and operators of critical infrastructure utilities.

Gallagher Security, CEO – Middle East, Bilal Chehime says, “We are proud to partner with GAL to continue our commitment to providing the latest in innovative technology solutions, allowing users to unlock more possibilities and greater value through the power of our award-winning security and access solutions.”

GAL Chief Executive, Mahmood Alhay Alhameli adds, "We are delighted to be partnering with one of the world’s leading technology integration companies to widen our portfolio of support services to include an innovative facilities management platform that deploys cutting-edge technology.

“By combining world-class technology allied with our deep regional insight and defense sector expertise, we are creating a unique, value-added proposition that will have transformative impact in the UAE and beyond,” says Mahmood.

IDEX is a premier defence exhibition showcasing cutting-edge defence technologies and fostering collaboration among international defence entities. This year’s event was held at Abu Dhabi’s ADNEC Centre from 17-21 February.