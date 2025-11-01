

The Future Innovation Summit (FIS) is returning to Dubai next month, and event organisers have released the line-up of speakers for what is the first in a trilogy of events: AI & Sustainability – Five Steps Closer to a Better Future.

During the two-day Dubai programme, handpicked global innovators, policymakers, disruptors and visionaries will join actor, filmmaker and humanitarian Angelina Jolie, music icon, entrepreneur and philanthropist Rihanna, and actor and philanthropist Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to explore the five key steps shaping a collective global future: AI, sustainability, education, healthcare, and finance.

Other event speakers include former US Treasurer Rosie Rios, Estonia’s Chief Data Officer Dr Ott Velsberg, Sana Khareghani, former inaugural head of the UK’s Government Office for AI, and British author, former politician and member of the European Parliament (MEP) Stanley Johnson.

It’s the fifth Future Innovation Summit to be hosted in Dubai since its launch in 2021, the brainchild of its visionary founder, chairman, and event speaker Adnan Al Noorani. A dynamic force within the UAE's business landscape, he’s dedicated to advancing the UAE’s position on the global stage and building meaningful connections across international communities.

Adnan Al Noorani is co-hosting the event with Karla Klingner, the world-renowned political and agribusiness expert, and CEO of Palindromes Inc. She’s recently become a shareholder and Board Advisor of the FIS trilogy – which includes events at Vatican City and Abu Dhabi – and will deliver a keynote speech in Dubai.

Adnan Al Noorani said: “We first designed the Future Innovation Summit as a leading governmental conference and exhibition in the UAE – serving as a platform for thought leaders, businesses and policymakers to share knowledge and drive future innovation. Four years on, and we’ve expanded our geographical reach to a truly global audience.

“This time, we’re facilitating discovery and idea sharing with the most brilliant, inspiring and varied line-up of speakers. Our intention is that all guests and audiences leave feeling part of a global community movement equipped to do what they can to improve lives, human to human, and to protect our planet.”

Karla Klingner said: “It’s essential to balance nature, humanity and sustainability with artificial intelligence so, as an agroecologist, I’m delighted to be involved in the Future Innovation Summit trilogy. I cannot wait for us to bring together such diverse and powerful voices, for a truly global audience, and to help shape our future in the age of AI in a way that ensures both sustainability and human flourishing for future generations.”

Future Innovation Summit Dubai will take place on Monday 10th and Tuesday 11th November 2025. Beyond the conference hall, delegates will enjoy cultural immersion events on 12th and 13th November.

Watch a trailer to FIS Dubai at https://www.futureinnovationsummit.com/summit/dubai

Full event schedule details can be found at https://www.futureinnovationsummit.com/schedule

Details for all speakers can be found at https://www.futureinnovationsummit.com/speakers

About the Future Innovation Summit

The Future Innovation Summit (FIS) Dubai is a two-day event designed to bring together the best and most innovative minds in the world. Its aim is to build an incredible community to push forward the boundaries of human knowledge and elevate lives on a global scale – in terms of both the economy and the environment.

As the world navigates what is an unprecedented moment in human history – in terms of transformation by AI, geopolitical and macroeconomic instability and the acceleration of the climate crisis – FIS brings together the most expert and inspiring global thought leaders from government, private and public sector entities, representing fields of fintech, healthcare, education, religion, AI, sustainability and other emerging technologies.

At the heart of the Future Innovation Summit trilogy lies a celebration of culture, connection, and human experience. Across Dubai, Vatican City, and Abu Dhabi, each setting offers moments that transcend the ordinary — immersive experiences that blend heritage, hospitality, and innovation.

From desert nights beneath the stars to yacht soirées along the Dubai Marina skyline, from reflective gatherings in the Vatican’s historic halls to elegant receptions in Abu Dhabi’s modern grandeur, every occasion is designed to inspire meaningful dialogue and lasting relationships.

FIS Dubai is the first in a trilogy, which includes events at Vatican City and Abu Dhabi in 2026.

Each two-day event aims to build a global social movement to push forward the boundaries of common knowledge, promote purpose-driven solutions, and accelerate progress in achieving sustainable global development outcomes - in a rapidly changing global marketplace.