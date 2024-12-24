Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Future Cities Awards 2025, organized as part of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Congress, has officially opened nominations for this year’s prestigious awards. The event, set to take place on April 8, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, aims to highlight the most outstanding achievements in urban development, sustainability, and innovation. This globally recognized initiative seeks to bring attention to the individuals, organizations, and projects that are redefining the way cities grow, adapt, and thrive.

The Future Cities Awards stand as a beacon of inspiration for collaboration across public and private sectors, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and technological progress. These awards are a celebration of groundbreaking work that is actively shaping the cities of tomorrow. Speaking about the event, Walid Farghal, Director General of AIM Congress said, “The Future Cities Awards celebrate those who are transforming the urban landscape with innovative ideas and impactful initiatives. This platform serves as a showcase for visionary work that is improving quality of life and paving the way for a sustainable future.”

This year, the awards feature seven categories, each tailored to spotlight specific contributions to urban development. The City of the Future Award honours cities that implement innovative policies and leverage technology to empower citizens and enhance public services. The Social Impact Award recognizes initiatives that foster equity, inclusivity, and resilience in urban communities. The Future Mobility for All Award highlights advancements in sustainable and accessible transportation systems. The Sustainable and Green Solutions Award is dedicated to projects promoting eco-friendly urban development. The Smart Infrastructure Award acknowledges the transformative use of smart technologies to improve urban living and connectivity. The Innovation Award celebrates cutting-edge solutions from the private sector, while the Future City Pioneer Award shines a spotlight on individuals driving meaningful change in sustainable urban development.

Participation in the Future Cities Awards offers significant benefits. Winners will gain global recognition through AIM’s extensive network, enhancing their visibility and credibility within the urban development community.

Entries will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of experts, including leaders in urban planning, sustainability, technology, and policy. Submissions will be assessed based on innovation, impact, global reach, feasibility, and visionary leadership. The judging process is designed to identify projects and individuals that exemplify excellence and inspire others to address urban challenges with bold, scalable solutions.

Finalists will be notified by March 10, 2025, and winners will be announced during the awards ceremony on April 8, 2025. Organizations, governments, and individuals passionate about shaping smarter and more sustainable cities are encouraged to apply.

With nominations closing on 28 February 2025, this is a unique opportunity for innovators and leaders to be part of an event that is helping to shape the future of cities

For more information or to submit your entry, visit https://futurecities.aimcongress.com/future-cities/awards.

It is worth noting that the 14th edition of the AIM Congress will be held in Abu Dhabi from April 7 to 9, 2025, with more than 25,000 prominent figures from 180 countries around the world expected to attend. They will feature a range of events, forums, panel discussions, workshops, high-level meetings, an exhibition, the AIM Investment Awards, the Startup Competition, and country investment presentations, covering eight main portfolios: Foreign Direct Investment, Global Trade, Startups and Unicorns, Future Cities, Future Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy, and Entrepreneurs.