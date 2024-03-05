Over 400 young women connected with life-changing opportunities, and inspiring workshops, hosted across Amboseli Institute of Hospitality and Technology, Boma International Hospitality College and Cascade Institute of Hospitality.

Contributions from key partners fueled the success of the events, Evolvin’ Women extends special thanks to GCC Services, Agility Kenya, Radisson Hotel Group, and partner Institutes.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Evolvin’ Women, a social enterprise dedicated to the advancement of women in developing countries, has concluded its first set of Outreach Events in Kenya, to connect young unemployed women with the Evolvin’ Women programme, and unlock training and future work placement opportunities for them in the United Arab Emirates.

Hosted across three esteemed college campuses in Kenya between February 12th and February 15th, the events welcomed over 400 participants. The programme included on-ground presentations, as well as a host of inspirational talks led by Evolvin' Women alumni, and partner speakers.

Assia Riccio, CEO and Founder of Evolvin' Women: “We are very pleased to have hosted this inaugural series of outreach events in Kenya. We aspire to provide women with a pathway to professional success, providing them with valuable insights into our program and a glimpse of what we do. Through the in-depth workshops and inspiring talks, our goal was for the outreach events to serve as a catalyst for empowering young women, offering them a clear path to kickstart their careers.”

The event was made possible through the contributions of several strategic partners who are committed to the cause of empowering women. “We are immensely grateful to our esteemed partners, without whom this would not have been possible.” Assia continued, “GCC Services, Agility Kenya, Radisson Hotel Group, and the participating schools Amboseli Institute of Hospitality and Technology, Boma International Hospitality College, and Cascade Institute of Hospitality, have been pillars of support, generously contributing their resources, expertise, and hospitality to uplift these young women. Our heartfelt thanks go to each one of them for their invaluable contributions.”

GCC Services partnered with Evolvin’ Women to provide essential resources to make the events smoother and the young women in attendance more comfortable. GCC Services’ parent company, Agility Kenya, played a pivotal role in the event’s success by providing HR Consultant, Joyce Mwangi from Agility Kenya, as a speaker at the event.

Joyce shared inspirational insights as well as practical knowledge with the attendees, with the aim of helping them to navigate their professional journeys and prepare them for the challenges and opportunities presented by the international job market

“It has been a privilege to join forces with Evolvin' Women and witness the unfolding of such a transformative initiative in Kenya. Today, we stand united in our belief that the empowerment of women is not just a fundamental right, but a societal necessity.” Said Joyce Mwangi. “By sharing my journey and experiences, I hope to ignite the same passion and determination in these young women that were once sparked in me. Together with our committed partners, we are not just nurturing talent; we're propelling a change and building a community where women can thrive professionally, uplift each other, and shape a brighter future for all.”

In addition to the insights shared by Joyce Mwangi, representing the Kenya market, other speakers at the events included Simone Rugies, Assistant HR Director at Conrad Abu Dhabi, Etihad Towers, Esther Ezekiel Talent & Culture Manager at Swissôtel Al Ghurair & Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair, and Andrea Makhlouf, Director of Talent and Culture at Pullman Dubai Downtown. These esteemed speakers represented the UAE job market and spoke to the attendees directly, giving them a glimpse of what it’s like to work in the Dubai hospitality scene.

Hospitality partner, Radisson Hotel Group, demonstrated their commitment to the cause by graciously hosting Evolvin' Women at their hotels, Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, Nairobi Arboretum, and Park Inn by Radisson Nairobi Westlands, adding to the comfort and convenience of the event's organisation. Stephanie Aboujaoude, Senior Area Director, Marketing & Communications, Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Mediterranean at Radisson Hotel Group said: “We take great pride in providing a welcoming and supportive environment that contributes to the success and comfort of these inspiring events. Aligned with our Responsible Business pillars centered around people, community and planet, our collaboration with Evolvin' Women is more than just hospitality; it's about creating opportunities and being part of a journey that changes lives and empowers women and their communities.”

Cascade Institute of Hospitality also went above and beyond by not only providing their venue but also welcoming over 150 girls from outside the institution to participate in the talks and activities. Their inclusive approach and provision of food and beverages for the attendees exemplified the spirit of community and generosity that the event aimed to inspire.

Ms. Joan Maiyo - Principal, said: "At Cascade Institute of Hospitality School, we believe education is the cornerstone of empowerment. By opening our doors to over 150 girls from the community for the Evolvin' Women event, we are not just sharing our space, but also extending our commitment to the growth and development of every young woman. The talks and activities held here are more than just events; they are seeds being planted for a future where these girls can lead, innovate, and inspire. Our support with nourishment and an inclusive venue represents the nurturing environment we aim to provide for every mind that seeks to learn and every heart that aspires to grow."

Evolvin’ Women provides skills development and vocational training to unemployed whose circumstances have prohibited their access to professional development for securing full-time job opportunities. The social enterprise then works closely with the private sector in the UAE as an incubator for participants to progress and enhance their skills in the hospitality, logistics, and luxury retail fields, and even start their own business ventures in their home countries.

Evolvin’ Women will be hosting more outreach events in Africa this year, as part of the social organisation’s ongoing commitment to creating impactful experiences and opportunities for connection. Further details will be shared as plans are finalised. Stay tuned for more information on how you can be a part of this initiative.

About Evolvin' Women

Evolvin' Women is a social enterprise committed to empowering women from emerging countries through talent development, while providing organisations commitment to global progress and gender equity with a pool of talents. We reinvest all profits into supporting single mothers affected by early marriage and violence, providing them with training, employment, and farming opportunities. Due to our commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals #4, #5, and #8 and our work in equality of opportunity, in 2017, we joined the United Nations Global Compact and the UAE task force for the 7 Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

For more information visit: https://www.evolvinwomen.com/

About GCC Services

GCC Services, based in Dubai, is an integrated remote site services company operating in more than nine geographic locations. It serves energy, mining, peacekeeping, NGO, defense and government customers, and others, providing catering, camp management, construction, and logistics and supply chain services. GCC provides skilled and unskilled manpower, as well as facilities management, utilities and environmental services for complex, capital-intensive projects.

About Agility

Agility is a global leader in supply chain services, infrastructure, and innovation with 45,000+ employees across six continents. A multi-business operator and investor, Agility specializes in growing and scaling operating businesses. Agility’s companies include the world’s largest aviation services company (Menzies Aviation); a global fuel logistics business (Tristar); the market leader in logistics parks across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa (Agility Logistics Parks); and a commercial real estate company developing a mega-mall in the UAE (UPAC). Other Agility companies offer customs digitization services, remote-site infrastructure services, defense and government services, and e-commerce-enablement and digital logistics. Agility invests in supply chain innovation, sustainability, and resilience, and has minority holdings in a growing portfolio of listed and non-listed companies.

Media Contact:

The Alto Agency

Evolvinwomen@thealtoagency.com