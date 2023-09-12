Riyadh: – Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay has marked the one-of-a-kind waterfront property’s inaugural regional exhibition today at Cityscape Global in Riyadh. The collection of 112 bespoke homes has seen strong interest from local buyers, and is the first Four Seasons branded residence in the Kingdom of Bahrain, a haven for Saudi property investors. Cityscape Global Riyadh is under the theme ‘The Future of Living’, and is bringing together industry leaders like the Four Seasons to not only exhibit their portfolios, but share knowledge on issues including sustainability, institutional investment and next-generation design.

Mr Yusuf Haji, Sales Director Bayside Developments, commented: “We chose Cityscape Global as the first regional showcase for this unique property, due to the strong interest we have received from the Saudi market, and the ongoing bilateral investment between the two countries. Our 112 bespoke homes are the Four Seasons first residence in the country, and bring resort-style amenities and a hotel lifestyle experience to homeowners.

“We have seen today that the Saudi-Arabian market appreciates the luxury lifestyle this project will provide, following in the proven footsteps of the other Four Seasons Residences communities across the globe. We have found particular interest in the 2-bedroom apartments, which are among the largest available in the Kingdom. The two towers are now 100% complete structurally, and are a beautiful addition to the waterfront skyline of Bahrain Bay, seamlessly integrated with their neighbour the Four Seasons Hotel, and we are on-track for completion by the end of 2023.”

Offering a new standard of luxury waterfront living, the collection of 112 bespoke homes is set at the heart of the island’s most sought-after neighbourhood, Bahrain Bay. Residents will enjoy access to the neighbouring Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay as a remarkable extension of their homes with resort-style amenities, multiple restaurants, and a pristine beach just a short walk or chauffeured golf cart journey away via private bridge. The property is also a short distance from The Avenues and MODA Mall, each offering the finest selections of shopping, dining and more.

The development will include manicured gardens for entertaining or relaxing; a sunlit infinity edge pool with spectacular views from a landscaped terrace; a well-appointed fitness centre; an intimate resident’s lounge to retreat and unwind; and a private cinema featuring state-of-the-art audio-visual technology and plush velvet seating for family movie nights to be enjoyed in ultimate comfort. Set on a private enclave overlooking Bahrain Bay, every detail of the upcoming Private Residences has been carefully considered to create an oasis of 98 luxurious apartments, eight duplexes and six penthouses. With architecture by Gensler and interior design by Rive Gauche, each home will overlook Bahrain Bay, the iconic Bahrain World Trade Center, the Manama Skyline or the sea. Homes will feature striking marble finishes throughout and designer show kitchens with a combined living area for an effortless space to relax and entertain in style. Led by a Director of Residences and a dedicated Four Seasons team, owners will enjoy a service-rich environment, including the ability to request a private chef, arrange a private spa treatment, and so much more, all from the comforts of home. Residents can also have complete confidence that their investment is in trusted hands whether at home or abroad.

About Four Seasons Private Residences

As one of the leaders in branded residences since 1985, Four Seasons currently operates 53 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with three quarters of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component. All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons legendary people and service with bespoke hotel amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners. For more information and hotel reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

About Bayside Developments

Bayside Developments is a RERA licensed, private real estate development company formed with the intention of developing and marketing high value properties of exceeding quality within the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company has been involved in flagship projects such as the Four Seasons Bahrain Bay, and has an exciting roster of future projects in its pipeline. Bayside Developments delivers wide-ranging real estate solutions, managing the entire development process from conceptualisation to handover.

About Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay

In Bahrain’s Four Seasons Private Residences, homeowners will find a unique infusion of local flavour with the quality and consistency of the brand’s 35-year experience managing residential properties. Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay has benefitted from a blend of the brand’s best creators – with the design, innovation and standards of service in line with global properties. The 112 bespoke Residences are linked by a private and secure pedestrian bridge to the adjacent Four Seasons Hotel, bringing impeccable service, elevated fine dining and resort facilities all within a stone’s throw of the homes. At the heart of the Gulf, Four Seasons Residences Bahrain Bay offers a calm island vibe amongst its neighbours, uniquely combining Four Seasons dedicated service with Bahraini hospitality. The surrounding neighbourhood of Bahrain Bay is an unparalleled destination, combining urban waterfront living with lush green spaces - a manicured self-contained community with easy access to the mainland.