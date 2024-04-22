DUBAI – Expo City Farm is inviting the UAE to engage in a celebration of nature and community in its first ever Harvest Festival on 27 and 28 April.

The weekend festival, in partnership with Manbat – which works with farms and runs farmers markets throughout the UAE – will promote sustainable practices, showcasing the hard work this region's farmers put in to provide us with healthy, organic local products.

A farmers market will form the heart of the event, with eco-conscious consumers able to connect with a diverse array of local harvesters, hear their stories and purchase fresh produce – including vegetables and herbs grown at Expo City Farm.

The family-friendly festival also features live music, educational games, workshops and enlightening discussions conducted by partners and industry experts, with topics ranging from sustainable farming practices to nutrition and the future of farming. Participants will also learn valuable culinary skills and enjoy farm-to-table cuisine courtesy of various food stalls.

With traditional food and snacks, handicrafts, homemade jams, sauces and pickles on sale, it is also the perfect opportunity to stock up on premium products while supporting local farmers and artisans.

Date: Saturday 27-Sunday 28 April

Time: 1600-2000

Location: Expo City Farm

Cost: AED 5 per person (free for ages 5 and below) with tickets available at Al Forsan Gate. Payment by credit or debit card only.

The second edition of Harvest Festival will return later this year.

