DUBAI – Expo City Farm is inviting the UAE to engage in a celebration of nature and community in its first ever Harvest Festival on 27 and 28 April.
The weekend festival, in partnership with Manbat – which works with farms and runs farmers markets throughout the UAE – will promote sustainable practices, showcasing the hard work this region's farmers put in to provide us with healthy, organic local products.
A farmers market will form the heart of the event, with eco-conscious consumers able to connect with a diverse array of local harvesters, hear their stories and purchase fresh produce – including vegetables and herbs grown at Expo City Farm.
The family-friendly festival also features live music, educational games, workshops and enlightening discussions conducted by partners and industry experts, with topics ranging from sustainable farming practices to nutrition and the future of farming. Participants will also learn valuable culinary skills and enjoy farm-to-table cuisine courtesy of various food stalls.
With traditional food and snacks, handicrafts, homemade jams, sauces and pickles on sale, it is also the perfect opportunity to stock up on premium products while supporting local farmers and artisans.
- Date: Saturday 27-Sunday 28 April
- Time: 1600-2000
- Location: Expo City Farm
- Cost: AED 5 per person (free for ages 5 and below) with tickets available at Al Forsan Gate. Payment by credit or debit card only.
The second edition of Harvest Festival will return later this year.
About Expo City Dubai
- An inclusive innovation-driven, people-centric city of the future and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Expo City Dubai is committed to maximising its positive social, environmental and economic impact
- Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development
- Its ecosystem supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions
- Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness
- An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet
- Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings and a go-to destination for globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations
- The legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City Dubai connects businesses, government, organisations, educational institutions, residents and visitors, working together to drive progress and create a better, more equitable, more sustainable future for all
