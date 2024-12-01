Ulrich Ackerman: "The Red Sea will remain a primary destination for European, particularly German tourists. We consider Baron Hotels a key success partner, we aim to expand operational plans in the Red Sea region in the coming period."

The annual conference of L'tur, Europe’s leading provide of last-minute-travel is a wholly owned subsidiary of TUI Group, kicked off. As one of the largest travel organizers worldwide and a significant contributor to inbound tourism in Egypt, this marks the first time the conference has been held in the country, hosted by Baron Hotels & Resorts. This groundbreaking event is also a regional first, aiming to strengthen tourism cooperation in the Red Sea, particularly in Sahl Hasheesh, a favored destination for European and especially German travelers.

During the conference, Mr. Sherif Shahein, Chairman of Baron Hotels & Resorts, unveiled the group's expansion plans in the Red Sea and East Africa - Zanzibar, He expressed gratitude for the current tourism revival in Sahl Hasheesh – Red Sea , especially in Sahl Hasheesh, lauding its serene environment and strategic location as fertile ground for investment and growth in luxury hotels. He announced the group’s intention to launch three new properties in 2026, including a family-friendly resort and two adults-only luxury hotels. This expansion will add 2,000 rooms in Sahl Hasheesh – Red Sea and Sharm El Sheikh on the upcoming years and 150 suites 6 stars with private swimming pools, in East Africa - Zanzibar, whereas Baron Hotels and Resorts are to introduce the first 6 stars resort ever in Zanzibar with investments exceeding EGP 3 billion. This will bring the total number of the group's luxury rooms and suites in Egypt and beyond to 3600.

The conference also addressed annual plans to boost German tourist arrivals to Egypt, focusing on Sahl Hasheesh – Red Sea and Sharm El Sheikh.

Mr. Ulrich Ackermann, Managing director, L’tur Germany, expressed his appreciation for the partnership with Baron Hotels, highlighting their capacity to meet the needs of German tourists by offering an ideal combination of nature, luxury, and functional stays. He emphasized that this collaboration enhances the guest experience in Red Sea hotels, pushing the group's productivity in the Egyptian market and paving the way for expansion into new destinations.

Ackermann further stated that this long-term partnership is a pivotal step in reinforcing Egypt's status as a prime destination for European tourists. With the continued expansion of Baron Hotels & Resorts, the brand provides a luxurious hospitality experience tailored to European market demands, aligning with Egypt's efforts to develop the tourism sector and establish globally competitive destinations.

Sherif Shahein expressed pride in being among the local tourism leaders who have achieved global expansion with Egyptian expertise. Since its inauguration in 1980 with Baron Hotel Cairo, the group has grown to include two 5 stars resorts in Sharm El Sheikh and a luxury 6 stars property in Sahl Hasheesh – Red Sea . The planned addition of three specialized luxury hotels in Sahl Hasheesh – Red Sea and two 5-star properties in Sharm El Sheikh, alongside a luxury resort in East Africa- Zanzibar, of which Baron Hotels and Resorts will introduce the first-ever 6-star resort in the destination. This expansion mirrors the group's signature property, Baron Palace Sahl Hasheesh the only 6 stars resort in Sahl Hasheesh- Red Sea , strengthening tourism in East Africa - Zanzibar and expandi…