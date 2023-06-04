Muscat, Oman: Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), a leading organization in the development of sustainable commercial aquaculture and fisheries sectors, is proud to announce its participation as a platinum sponsor in the highly anticipated Saudi International Marine Exhibition and Conference (SIMEC) event, Aquafish Second Edition. The event will take place from June 4 to June 6 at the Dhahran Expo in Saudi Arabia and will provide an exceptional forum for FDO to highlight Oman's flourishing fishing industry, innovative capabilities, and lucrative investment opportunities.

The FDO delegation's goal is to boost Oman's growing fisheries sector and highlight the profitable investment prospects it offers. This includes focusing on various areas such as Aquaculture, Commercial Fishing, Management of Fishing Posts, and the provision of value-added products and services.

FDO's advanced technological capabilities in seafood processing have established the organization as a regional leader, offering Oman a competitive advantage and exceptional prospects for international companies seeking to tap into the thriving seafood market in the GCC region.

A senior spokesperson from FDO expressed his pride in FDO's sponsorship of SIMEC, stating, "Fisheries Development Oman is privileged to be a platinum sponsor of SIMEC, a gathering that unites all marine fisheries and aquaculture sectors in one location. This event presents unparalleled networking opportunities with critical stakeholders and decision-makers."

The spokesperson further emphasized the significance of the event, stating, "It offers an excellent platform for importers and exporters of live, refrigerated, and frozen seafood products to engage in fruitful trade discussions and establish valuable business agreements. We anticipate a positive and impactful participation that will demonstrate Oman's vast investment potential."

About FDO

Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), OIA’s investment arm in the fisheries sector, was established with a view to developing this key sector in the Sultanate by investing in profitable projects that could highlight its economic value to investors. FDO seeks to explore and invest in local and international opportunities and demonstrate the sector’s profitability and sustainability at a global scale, utilizing the Sultanate’s competitiveness in global markets.

Sustainability holds a crucial position in the business strategy of Fisheries Development Oman. The company strongly emphasizes the responsible use of renewable resources such as biomass and small pelagic to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fishing industry. FDO remains dedicated to driving economic development while preserving the environment, in line with its commitment to the community and shareholders.

For media enquiries and further information, please contact:

Fisheries Development Oman

Email: communication@fdo.om