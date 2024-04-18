Four winners will be crowned the Face of GLITCH in June and take home Dh10,000 cash prize, as well as year-long membership with unlimited access to the venue’s attractions and games

Dubai – GLITCH, the ultimate indoor entertainment destination at Al Ghurair Centre, is excited to announce an amazing new opportunity for young talents from across the UAE. A new competition aimed at crowning the first ‘Face of GLITCH’ is open to rising stars aged between six and 16, offering children the chance to flaunt their extraordinary abilities and the chance to win one of four cheques for Dh10,000.

The ‘Face of GLITCH’ contest will run until June and celebrates exceptional talents from across the Emirates. Whether they are music virtuosos, mathematical geniuses, skilled athletes, dance prodigies, or anything else with a ‘wow’ factor, the competition invites them to stand up and show off – and, in doing so, be in the running to take home a huge cash prize.

Set to get underway on April 22 and run until May 10, participants are encouraged to record a 30-second video demonstrating their talents and share it across their social media channels (Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook), tagging @glitcharabia, along with hashtags #unleashtheextrainyou and #faceofglitch. Prior parental guidance and consent is advised before posting entries.

The top eight video submissions will be shortlisted and featured on GLITCH’s social platforms for public voting from May 20 to May 23, following which four lucky winners will be announced on May 24 and each awarded Dh10,000 during a special ceremony. Winners will not only receive the esteemed title of ‘Face of GLITCH’, but also be granted a yearly membership to the indoor entertainment destination, offering thrill-seekers 12 months of unlimited access to GLITCH’s thrilling indoor activities and arcade games.

Seasoned performers or those stepping into the spotlight for the first time, this competition presents a golden opportunity to make a mark and become the next shining star at GLITCH! For further details and guidelines, please refer to the terms and conditions: https://glitcharabia.com/home/faceofglitch .

About GLITCH

Al Ghurair Properties has expanded its portfolio with the addition of GLITCH, one of the region’s largest state-of-the-art leisure and family entertainment centres and spanning 40,000sqft. Located in the Al Ghurair Centre in Deira, the indoor active game park is home to more than 30 attractions suitable for children and adults. Designed to amuse and amaze visitors, the entertainment destination combines rides, games, and play areas for a wholesome active experience. Guests can expect immersive experiences including the region’s first Cloud Climb, bowling, a ninja warrior course, roller gliding, obstacle course, sports simulators, a climbing wall, and an arcade zone incorporating themed games and virtual reality (VR) experiences.

Website: https://glitcharabia.com/

Instagram: @glitcharabia

About Al Ghurair Centre

Al Ghurair Centre, part of Al Ghurair, is the first shopping centre in the GCC region consisting of a dynamic master planned residential and commercial community.

Al Ghurair Centre is prominently situated in Deira, the heart of Old Dubai. The mall is one of Dubai’s leading shopping and tourist destinations and features over 270 stores, more than 50 dining and entertainment venues; spread across the dining district and the food court, and a hypermarket.