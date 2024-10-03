The conference received 250 papers from 25 countries around the world.

The conference featured ChatGPT as a panelist in a session titled “AI and Education”

UAE, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) hosted the ‘International Conference on Education: Pioneering Education’s Future’ in efforts to shape the future of education for UAE students and beyond through a hybrid conference in Al Ain, UAE from 2-3 October 2024.

The conference, under the theme ‘Innovations in Teaching & Learning: Charting Higher Education’s Path Forward’, was organized by ADU in partnership with the Regional Center for Educational Planning, UNESCO (RCEP-UNESCO), Liwa College, Quality Matters (QM), University of Florida (UF), Queen Rania Teaching Academy (QRTA), and Drexel University School of Education. The conference received 250 papers from 25 countries around the world with 125 papers presented both physically and virtually during the conference.

The event brought together leading academic professionals, researchers, and practitioners to showcase innovative teaching approaches and address pressing challenges in the global academic context. The diverse panel of expert speakers also highlighted the importance of both cross-border and inter-field collaboration in curriculums to offer students a more comprehensive academic foundation that will better serve the needs of the increasingly globalized and interconnected economy of the future. Additionally, the conference featured ChatGPT as a panelist in a session titled “AI and Education: Revolutionizing Pedagogies and Empowering Learners,” highlighting the growing role of AI in improving education, student success and engagement.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “The landscape of higher education is poised for transformational change as we engage with a new generation of digital natives—Gen Z students, a generation that knows no boundaries whether geographic, digital or disciplinary. The driving forces behind this shift, including economic, social, and technological factors, are evolving rapidly, along with the growing role and influence of AI. At ADU, we aim to offer our students diverse learning alternatives by introducing AI and advanced educational tools, enabling them to personalize their academic experience.”

Dr. Mohammad Fteiha, Director of Al Ain Campus, and Director of the Centre for Smart Learning in ADU’s Al Ain Campus, said: “Abu Dhabi University is committed to reshaping the future of the educational sector in the UAE and beyond by working closely with key partners and industry experts to offer our students a world-class education. Through the inaugural conference, we aim to bring global best practices and the latest innovations in education to the region to help prepare our students to drive national visions and strategies. We look forward to further collaborating with our esteemed partners in future editions of the conference.”

The conference witnessed the participation of over 200 attendees and subject matter experts from renowned national and international organizations including ADU, RCEP-UNESCO, Emirates College for Advanced Education, Khalifa Award for Education, QRTA and Liwa College.

The speakers addressed key areas that will impact the future of the academic landscape including Sustainable Education Practices, Educational Technology and Tools, Faculty and Teacher Development and Support, and Pedagogy and Instructional Design. Workshops were also organized to help enhance virtual education delivery, ensure inclusivity in diverse classroom settings, and highlight the role of AI in teaching and learning with the aim to enhance educational outcomes for both students and faculty.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research quality and 192 globally, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com