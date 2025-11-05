Finalists include international cultural landmarks and iconic regional projects, along with innovative indoor, outdoor, decorative and intelligent lighting products

The Light Middle East Awards is judged by an international panel of 34 renowned experts from nine countries

Dubai, UAE: The Light Middle East Awards, the region’s most prestigious celebration of lighting excellence, has unveiled the finalists for the 12th edition of the awards, which is set to take place on 14 January at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai.

Recognised as the largest and most influential awards platform for the lighting industry in the Middle East, the annual ceremony honours exceptional projects, products, companies, and individuals that have redefined lighting across the Middle East region and internationally.

This year’s awards feature three overarching categories, including Project of the Year, Product of the Year, and Partner of the Year, with subcategories that highlight the industry’s most groundbreaking work in indoor, outdoor, decorative, and intelligent lighting solutions.

“The Light Middle East Awards continue to set the benchmark for excellence in lighting,” said Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East. “Each year, we see projects and products that push the boundaries of design, technology and creativity - both regionally and internationally. The exceptional quality of entries and the expertise of our international judging panel are integral to the continued growth and prestige of the awards.”

The Project of the Year MEA category recognises the best architectural lighting design for a completed project within the Middle East. Finalists include some of the region’s most iconic developments, cultural landmarks and hospitality destinations.

These include the Grand Egyptian Museum; Tête à Tête, Ronin and Paradiso at the Five Luxe JBR; Sumosan Bahrain; Studio Frantzén; Shebara Resort; Revolver Dubai; Queen Hatshepsut - A UNESCO World Heritage Site; Mama Shelter; Maison Revka; KIRA Restaurant and LITT Bar; Desert Rock Resort; the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi; Bab Al Shams Spa; Avli by tashas in Bahrain; Majid Al Futtaim Mosque at Tilal Al Ghaf Dubai and Mausam at the Dubai Mall.

Awards judge Michael Grubb, Founder, Michael Grubb Studio, underscores the significance of lighting in the Middle region: “Light holds a deeply rooted cultural and social significance in the Middle East, where many aspects of life take place after dark. As a result, thoughtfully designed and inspiring lighting schemes have long been a priority for projects across the region. By recognising excellence in lighting design, the awards promote both the individuals behind the work and the industry as a whole.”

The Project of the Year – International category celebrates global creativity, featuring finalists such as The Reserve in Singapore; The Pearl on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas; The National Memorial Arc in Athens; Suspense at Oslo’s Construction City Atrium; Qosa Kitchen and Bar in Hyderabad India, ONYX AETHER in Hungary; and Cologne Cathedral.

The Light Middle East Project of the Year rounds out the category, celebrating the best project of the year. This award will be presented to the project that achieves the highest score overall from the judging panel and is the ultimate award for 2026.

Kaori Hiroki, Senior Associate, Loop Lighting - a judge for the project category - commented: “The Light Middle East Awards will have a significant catalytic impact on the international community. Lighting is a powerful and inspirational element in spatial design, closely tied to regional climates and cultures.”

In the Product of the Year segment, which includes Decorative Lighting Product of the Year, Indoor Lighting Product of the Year, Outdoor Lighting Product of the Year and Intelligent Lighting Solution of the Year, companies have impressed the judging panel with their forward-thinking approach to performance, efficiency, sustainability and aesthetics.

The finalists for Decorative Lighting Product of the Year are Gravita by Linea Light, Cartouche by Pencilight, Clan Mini by iGuzzini, Bloomaire Kinetic Chandelier by Lumoconcept and Heritage Glow Portable Marmar Lamp by Style Team Industry. Meanwhile, the judges have selected Lumenpulse’s Lumencore Recessed Opticolor+, iGuzinni’s Sipario, Zhiwer WW by Fenos, Aperture and Viewmax by Fluxwerx Illumination as the finalists for Indoor Lighting Product of the Year.

Finalists in the Outdoor Lighting Product of the Year are Tesis by ERCO Lighting, Ribiera by iGuzzini, LSC180 Smart Pole by WE-EF Leuchten, Lumenfacade Max Opticolour+ by Lumenpulse and Jupiter Bollard by MASQ. The shortlisted nominations for Intelligent Lighting Solution of the Year are Lifetime Indicator by Tridonic, Artplay by Artistic License Engineering, Everglo by Microfios Technologies, RCL by Luminii: Nova and DiGidot Powernode by DiGidot Technologies.

The Partner of the Year award recognises outstanding collaboration and industry leadership, with finalists including TRILUX Middle East, Monarca General Trading, LEDFlexGroup, Inventronics and iGuzzini.

The Peer Award, determined through public voting online and live at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East 2026, offers an opportunity for the community to vote for finalists across the product categories.

Led by Martin Lupton and Sharon Stammers, Co-Founders, Light Collective UK, the Light Middle East awards are judged by a panel of esteemed experts, ensuring that innovation, sustainability, and design excellence are at the forefront of each decision.

The 2026 edition features 34 renowned experts from nine countries, including nine returning international judges from last year. This diverse panel of independent local and international professionals ensures an objective and comprehensive evaluation process, celebrating innovation, sustainability, and design excellence at every level.

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is the MENA region’s leading event for lighting and building technology. The event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 12-14 January 2026

To view the full judging panel for the Light Middle East Awards, visit: https://light-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en/programme-events/awards.html

About Light + Intelligent Building Middle East

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East brings together world-renowned brands, regional players, and promising innovators for an exciting three-day showcase from 12-14 January 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Featuring products within lighting, electrical engineering, home, and building automation, the exhibition has played a vital role in the growth and development of the industry since its launch in 2006, with a solid representation of global products and brands, several educational conferences, certified workshops, and leading awards programme to recognize the very best the industry has to offer. For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,500 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2024 were € 775 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Logimotion and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2023/24 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 6,324 exhibitors from over 60 countries and attracted 224,106 visitors from 156 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

Catherine Alltoft

catherine.alltoft@shamalcomms.com

Sinan Hameed

sinan.hameed@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.messefrankfurtme.com

light-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com