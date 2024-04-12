UAE, Abu Dhabi: Following a thrilling final match of the Diriyah Saudi Super Cup 2024 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday night, Al-Hilal FC was named the champions of the tournament, beating the opposing team Al-Ittihad FC by 4-1 at Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium.

The two-day competition received over 60,000 spectators in total. The success of the Diriyah Saudi Super Cup sees Abu Dhabi emerge once again as a leading tourist destination, positioning itself as a hub for major local and international sporting and entertainment events.

The hosting bid of the Diriyah Saudi Super Cup was led by Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand for the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). This was the first time the tournament had been hosted in the region, outside of Saudi Arabia.

H.E. Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of UAE Football Association, stated that this season the Diriyah Saudi Super Cup has added to Abu Dhabi’s proven track record of success in organizing major sporting events. “The tournament was very well received by the public and media,” he said.

Al Dhaheri added: “We congratulate Al-Hilal on their win and would like to thank everyone who contributed to perfecting the details of this event. We also applaud the DCT Abu Dhabi’s significant role in making the Diriyah Saudi Super Cup one to remember.”

In addition, Al Hilal’s captain Salem Al Dawsari commented: "Of course, the whole team is very happy with the result in the final and to be able to take the cup back to Saudi Arabia, so that even more of the fans there can see it and enjoy that victory. To play the final in Abu Dhabi was a great privilege at a fantastic venue, and we thank all the travelling fans for joining us on that journey.”

The tournament featured football legends Cristiano Rolando and Karim Benzema, alongside regional talent Salem Al Dawsari and Abderrazak Hamdallah.

The Diriyah Saudi Super cup was the latest international sports and entertainment tournament added to Abu Dhabi’s jam-packed calendar, complimenting annual events from the NBA Abu Dhabi Games powered by ADQ to the F1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

For the latest updates on Abu Dhabi’s sporting and entertainment events, please visit Abu Dhabi Calendar at: visitabudhabi.ae/en/events.

