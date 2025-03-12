The live competition will take place on ATM’s Future Stage on 1 May

Start-ups must submit their entries by the final deadline of 21 March

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Providing a platform for the regional entrepreneurs who will shape the future of travel, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) will host the ATM Start-Up Pitch Battle in association with Intelak during the show’s upcoming edition.

Taking place on 1 May at ATM’s Future Stage, the competition invites startups to present their innovative and industry-changing business pitches in front of an expert panel of judges, including Ramzi Al Qassab, Managing Director Middle East at Sabre, and Njood Alkhaldi, Innovation Specialist at Intelak Hub.

As part of ATM’s commitment to entrepreneurship and connectivity, the competition invites start-ups with innovative products, services, or technologies to take advantage of this unique opportunity. The competition is open to pre-seed or seed series start-ups, enabling them to access the resources to take their businesses to the next level.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market said: “ATM’s primary mission is to unlock business potential for the travel and tourism industry, and entrepreneurs are becoming increasingly crucial to the sector's future. The ATM Start-Up Pitch Battle has emerged as one of the event's major highlights, showcasing inspiring ideas and the remarkable talent this region has to offer. We look forward to receiving a diverse range of entries for this year’s competition.”

Last year’s winner, InterLnkd, secured the top spot with their innovative approach to monetising travel bookings. The winning start-up for this year’s competition will receive dedicated exhibition space at ATM 2026 and marketing and public relations support during the event. The winner will also have an exclusive opportunity to be part of a panel at ATM 2026, enabling them to share their insights with a wider audience and engage in meaningful industry discussions.

Start-ups eager to compete for the top prize must submit a brief summary of their business and its mission by Friday, 21 March, via this link. Applications will be reviewed by Intelak, with assistance from Ahmad Alwaly, Senior Robotics Engineer at Emirates and a member of the Technology Innovation Lab. They will choose the most innovative solutions to present live at the event. Shortlisted candidates will be notified by 31 March.

Intelak is a Dubai-based technology and innovation hub dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship in the travel, tourism and aviation industries. Backed by leading industry partners, Intelak gives early and late-stage start-ups access to programmes, mentorship and a community of like-minded individuals to launch, grow and scale their start-ups.

To further support entrepreneurial growth in travel, all shortlisted start-ups will be highlighted at the show this year. They will receive complimentary pod space in the new Start-Up and Innovation Zone at ATM 2025, located in Za’abeel Hall 3, enabling them to showcase their solutions and network with industry leaders.

The ATM Start-Up Pitch Battle is presented by Sabre and will be held from 12.30 to 2 pm on 1 May on ATM’s Future Stage.

ATM 2025 will take place from 28 April to 1 May 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre and will focus on the theme: “Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity”. The event is expected to welcome over 47,000 attendees and will showcase more than 2,600 exhibitors.

Held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2025’s strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.

