Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute today announced that the 9th edition of its flagship conference, FII9, will welcome an unprecedented lineup of more than 600 distinguished speakers and 20 confirmed Heads of State. This marks the largest and most influential gathering since the Institute’s inception, underscoring FII9’s position as the world’s leading platform for dialogue and action at the intersection of investment, innovation, and global progress.

Taking place from October 27–30, 2025, in Riyadh, under the timely theme “The Key to Prosperity,” FII9 will convene world leaders, investors, policymakers, CEOs, innovators, and changemakers to unlock solutions for shared global prosperity.

“Prosperity is the common aspiration of nations, economies, and individuals alike,” said Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of the FII Institute. “The presence of over 600 speakers and 20 Heads of State reflects the urgency and commitment to shaping actionable strategies that will define the next era of sustainable growth, technological innovation, and human development.”

This historic edition of FII will feature high-level plenaries, interactive forums, and collaborative working groups tackling urgent issues such as:

Unlocking inclusive growth amid global economic uncertainty

Harnessing artificial intelligence and new technologies responsibly

Advancing climate resilience and sustainable energy transitions

Empowering entrepreneurship, innovation, and the next generation of talent

Building bridges between the Global North and Global South to foster equity and opportunity

By convening an extraordinary coalition of leaders, FII9 aims to unlock the keys to prosperity for citizens around the world, driving forward practical solutions, global partnerships, and transformative investments that serve humanity.

About the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.

For more information, please visit: https://fii-institute.org/

For media inquiries, registration, and further details, please contact media@fii-institute.org.