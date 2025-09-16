Exhibitors from over 20 international and regional markets confirmed for the inaugural edition of FIBO Arabia, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s position as one of the world’s fastest-growing wellness markets

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: FIBO Arabia, the MENA region’s leading international trade exhibition for health, fitness, and wellness, continues to gain traction on the global stage with a 6,400 sqm exhibition dedicated to the health, fitness and wellness industry.

The inaugural event in Riyadh, which takes place from 1 to 3 October 2025 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, has garnered strong international participation, attracting exhibitors from more than 20 countries across five continents.

Organised by RX Arabia, a global leader in events and exhibitions, and under the theme ‘For a strong and healthy society’, the event is aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and benefits from strategic support by the Ministry of Investment’s Sport Sector Team.

Confirmed participation includes a lineup of over 140 regional and international exhibitors representing markets including the United States, Germany, China, Italy, Korea, France, Poland, Switzerland, Portugal, and Canada, among others.

Renowned international brands, including Technogym, Life Fitness, DRAX, TRUE Fitness, NOHRD, BH Fitness, Bodytone, Therabody, Merrithew, Milongroup, Precor, LesMills, DHZ Fitness, Ecore, Airex, and Rolla, will be showcased throughout the three-day event from 1 to 3 October 2025 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre.

Regionally, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Kuwait will have a strong presence. Industry-leading brands, including Matrix, Johnson Health Tech, gym80, Al Hayat Investment, Delta Fitness, Hu Sport, and Wellness First, have already confirmed their participation, presenting the latest advancements in fitness equipment, wellness solutions, and sports technologies.

Vasyl Zhygalo, Managing Director, Middle East and Emerging Markets at RX, said: “With Riyadh rapidly emerging as a centre for global innovation, FIBO Arabia is uniquely positioned to drive the evolution of the fitness economy in the region. The calibre and breadth of international engagement reflect both the Kingdom’s strategic vision and its growing influence in the global wellness industry.

“Industry professionals are leveraging FIBO Arabia as a gateway into one of the world’s fastest-growing wellness markets. With only a 3% market penetration rate and strong governmental support, the Kingdom’s wellness sector offers substantial opportunities for international investment and expansion.

FIBO Arabia will provide a key commercial and educational platform within this rapidly expanding industry, featuring a dedicated conference that will include a lineup of over 50 internationally respected speakers from the world of health, fitness, and wellness.

Proceedings on the opening day will be led by Herman Rutgers, President, Global Growth Partners BV, who will provide detailed insights into the global fitness market and the trends expected during the next five years. He will be joined by Paul Bedford, Director, Retention Guru Ltd, outlining the retention mistakes made in mature markets. From Africa, Yves Preissler, Founder and CEO, YB Business Consulting, will take a deep dive into how fitness, recovery, and wellness can unlock profitability in hospitality investments.

They will be joined by industry thought leader Lisa Starr, Principal, Wayne Business, as well as a host of regional experts including John Foy, Chief Operating Officer, Inspire Group Kuwait; Dr. Elie Rached, Founder, Restore - Limitless Human; Dr Marwan Ghosn, Founder, IGH Clinic; Mattheos Georgiou, Senior Vice President, SIRO & Rare Finds, Kerzner International; Miya Khabbaz, Rapid Transformation Therapist & Energy Healing Expert; and Nelly Attar, Sports Entrepreneur and extreme sports athlete.

As the Kingdom continues to make substantial investments in sport and wellness, supported by a national drive to enhance population health, FIBO Arabia presents a timely and strategic platform for global companies to engage with regional partners and decision-makers, which has seen the Ministry of Investment for Saudi Arabia and its Sport Sector Team sign an investment agreement with RX Arabia.

FIBO Arabia will welcome an anticipated 10,500 attendees, including 375 qualified buyers and 50 hosted decision-makers. Targeted sectors include health club operators, physiotherapists, healthcare investors, real estate developers, government fitness entities, hospitality leaders, distributors, academic institutions, and fitness enthusiasts.

The event will also feature several specialised arenas, including the Performance Arena, which will host the FIBO Arabia x Saudi Bodybuilding Federation National Championship. This flagship competition will determine the national team for the IFBB World Bodybuilding Championships. Additionally, the Calisthenics Arena, Group Fitness Arena, Strength Arena, and Tech Arena will offer further opportunities for attendee interaction, live demonstrations, and community engagement.

FIBO Arabia 2025 is set to become a cornerstone for innovation, business growth, and sector collaboration within the MENA fitness and wellness landscape.

For more information on FIBO Arabia, please visit www.fibo-arabia.com.

About FIBO Arabia

FIBO Arabia’s purpose is to foster a strong and healthy society. As part of the global FIBO network, it supports long and fulfilling lives for people across the region. The annual FIBO Arabia show brings together key players from the health, fitness, and wellness sectors to create a platform for innovations, investments, and trends tailored to an active lifestyle.

Over the course of three dynamic days, FIBO Arabia offers unparalleled opportunities for building businesses, networking, and educating at the highest level. Attendees can look forward to numerous exciting and impressive live experiences, making FIBO Arabia an essential event for anyone passionate about health and wellness in the Middle East.

The first FIBO Arabia will take place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center from October 1 to 3, 2025. Please visit www.fibo-arabia.com

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

