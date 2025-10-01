Held at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, the event is expected to welcome over 10,500 visitors

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The inaugural edition of FIBO Arabia, the region’s leading international trade exhibition for the health, fitness and wellness industries, was officially opened today by Naif Al Dossary, advisor to the Deputy Minister of Sports in the Kingdom.

Held at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, the exhibition marks a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a global hub for healthy living and sporting excellence.

Organised by RX Arabia under the theme ‘For a Strong and Healthy Society’, FIBO Arabia takes place from 1 – 3 October and will bring together over 140 international and regional exhibitors, 50 global speakers, and an anticipated 10,500 visitors across three high-impact days.

During the official opening tour, Naif Al Dossary, alongside senior representatives from RX Arabia, the Ministry of Investment, and the Ministry of Health, visited several of the regional and international exhibitors, as well as the event’s signature feature zones.

Vasyl Zhygalo, Managing Director of RX Middle East and Emerging Markets, said: “Today’s inaugural opening of FIBO Arabia marks a new chapter for Saudi Arabia’s wellness economy, driven by innovation, investment, and collaboration across sectors. We are proud to collaborate with government and industry leaders to foster healthier communities across the region.

“Aligned with Vision 2030, the show champions an inclusive and holistic approach to health, offering groundbreaking technologies, world-class fitness innovations, and community-driven wellness initiatives. From empowering youth and women to supporting professional development and industry growth, FIBO Arabia is a catalyst for long-term impact and enabling a fitter nation and a stronger, more resilient society.”

One of the flagship sessions on day one, titled “Unlocking the Growth of the Fitness and Wellness Economy in the Kingdom,” provided a comprehensive look at how Vision 2030 is accelerating the sector’s expansion through robust infrastructure and policy reform.

With a strong focus on inclusion, the session delved into strategies for attracting diverse consumer segments, particularly women, and how tailored facility design, dedicated programming, and the rise of ladies-only gyms are reshaping engagement across the Kingdom.

Moderated by Herman Rutgers, President of Global Growth Partners BV, the panel featured insights from Nasser Obeid, CEO of Pure Gym Arabia; Hani Abdulhafeez Bhukari, CEO of Riyadh Combat Club; and Nathan Clute, Chief Strategy Officer at Armah Sports Company.

Elsewhere, regional and international thought leaders such as Yves Preissler, Lisa Starr, and Dr Elie Rached shared insights spanning fitness investments, women’s health, and holistic performance, underscoring FIBO Arabia’s role as a platform for transformative thinking in health and wellness.

Among the most anticipated features, the Performance Arena showcased the opening rounds of the FIBO Arabia x Saudi Bodybuilding Federation National Championship, where Saudi Arabia’s top athletes began competing for a place at the IFBB World Bodybuilding Championships later this year. A showcase of powerlifting was witnessed in the Strength Arena, developed in partnership with the Saudi Strength Sports Committee.

Meanwhile, the Tech Arena, in partnership with the Saudi Rowing Federation, highlighted innovations including VR-powered endurance challenges and indoor rowing simulations, blending fitness with immersive technology.

Other arenas launched today included the Group Fitness Arena, in an exclusive partnership with Les Mills, which delivered a range of high-impact workouts. Rounding out the show features on the opening day was the Calisthenics Arena, presented by Saudi-based Rhythm Calisthenics.

Organised by RX Arabia under the theme ‘For a Strong and Healthy Society’, FIBO Arabia aligns with Vision 2030 and is supported by the Ministry of Investment, the Ministry of Sport as the Executive Partner, and the Ministry of Health as the official Wellness & Longevity Partner.

Over the next two days, FIBO Arabia will host a full programme of conference sessions, interactive experiences, and live sports competitions, offering unparalleled access to the trends, technologies, and ideas shaping the future of fitness and wellness in the Kingdom and beyond.

FIBO Arabia

FIBO Arabia’s purpose is to foster a strong and healthy society. As part of the global FIBO network, it supports long and fulfilling lives for people across the region. The annual FIBO Arabia show brings together key players from the health, fitness, and wellness sectors to create a platform for innovations, investments, and trends tailored to an active lifestyle.

Over the course of three dynamic days, FIBO Arabia offers unparalleled opportunities for building businesses, networking, and educating at the highest level. Attendees can look forward to numerous exciting and impressive live experiences, making FIBO Arabia an essential event for anyone passionate about health and wellness in the Middle East.

The first FIBO Arabia will take place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center from October 1 to 3, 2025. Please visit www.fibo-arabia.com

RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

