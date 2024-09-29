Abu Dhabi – Bringing together the world’s foremost experts in fetal medicine, the International Fetal Medicine Foundation Congress in the Emirates made its Middle East debut in Abu Dhabi. The prestigious event, a first for the region, featured Professor Kypros Nicolaides, renowned globally as the ‘Father of Fetal Medicine’. H.E. Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, and senior leaders from the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi graced the event, which was attended by 500 delegates from 14 countries.

Prof. Nicolaides is renowned for revolutionizing fetal medicine through his extensive research and medical practice achievements, from introducing intrauterine blood transfusions for fetal anemia to carrying out endoscopic laser surgery for twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome. He was elected to the US National Academy of Medicine in 2020, one of the highest honors in health and medicine, for his seminal contributions to the field of obstetrics. Burjeel Holdings established the Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center at its flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City, in 2022, where pioneering in-utero surgeries have been successfully performed.

Hosted by Burjeel Holdings to share the groundbreaking advancements in the field, the congress had 22 presentations focusing on early screening for fetal malformations, screening for pre-eclampsia, fetal growth problems, artificial placenta and fetal surgery among other innovative therapies, cutting-edge research, and complex fetal procedures. Prof. Nicolaides and the other experts discussed new technologies and methodologies aimed at enhancing fetal medicine practices and improving outcomes for mothers and unborn children in the region.

H.E. Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, said, “We are proud to host such significant events in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the Emirate’s role in hosting international conferences that advance the health sector locally and globally. Fetal medicine is a key specialty, and it is encouraging to see experts from around the world come together to discuss the latest innovations and research. The discussions at this conference will not only highlight key developments in fetal medicine but also guide medical institutions towards adopting cutting-edge practices and technology, positioning the UAE as a leader in this field.”

Prof. Nicolaides applauded Burjeel Holdings for bringing complex in-utero surgeries to the MENA region and stressed the significance of hosting the event in the Middle East.

“I am fortunate to have a group of exceptional friends who are global leaders in various aspects of fetal medicine and surgery. For me, the knowledge that every minute, somewhere in the world, a woman dies due to complications from pregnancy and childbirth remains a driving force to continue our efforts in training as many people as possible. I believe that, from the UAE, we can reach a wider population, particularly in Africa and neighboring regions, to achieve this goal—providing vital training to doctors and improving healthcare for those in these areas,” said Prof. Nicolaides.

H.E. Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Dr. Fayeza Saif Alyafei, Executive Director, Healthcare Facility Sectors, Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Ghuwaya Al Neyadi, Senior Vice President, Group Medical & Wellbeing, ADNOC, and Non-Executive Board Member at Burjeel Holdings, felicitated Prof. Nicolaides during the event.

Advancing Fetal Medicine in the Region

The congress established a valuable platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and the exchange of cutting-edge ideas among healthcare professionals. It also explored the ways of ensuring adequate training to fetal medicine doctors in the region.

Dr. Mandeep Singh, Consultant Maternal & Fetal Medicine and Director of Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine & Therapy Center, at Burjeel Medical City said, “Our goal is to transform the landscape of fetal medicine and in-utero fetal surgery in the Middle East by bringing the latest innovations and treatments to the region. This congress is a vital step in that journey, creating opportunities for healthcare professionals to collaborate and learn from the very best in the field. Together, we are advancing care for the most vulnerable patients—expectant mothers and their unborn children.”

The second edition of the International Fetal Medicine Foundation Congress in the Emirates will be held in Abu Dhabi from November 8-9, 2025.