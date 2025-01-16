FESPA Middle East 2025 to welcome more than 150 global brands and attract 4,000 visits from the regional and international speciality print and signage industries

The three-day expo returns to the Dubai Exhibition Centre from 20-22 January, showcasing the latest innovation and technology supported by a groundbreaking free educational programme and several exciting show features

Dubai, UAE: FESPA Middle East, the region’s leading event for the global speciality print and signage industries, will return to Dubai next week with a bigger show following year-on-year growth, where it will provide a platform for industry professionals to explore the latest trends in technology and innovation, develop business opportunities while also gaining insights from the enhanced conference programme, providing visitors with the opportunity to discover industry advancements, future trends and learn key skills.

Taking place from 20 – 22 January at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, the event will cover topics including personalisation, sustainability, new technology, and future visions. The groundbreaking conference programme will bring together many of the industry’s leading lights to share the latest insights into the print industry regionally and internationally.

The free, three-day conference programme includes the FESPA Leaderships Exchange, which will provide visitors with a platform for knowledge sharing, raising standards within the sector, networking, increasing transparency and business growth. Personalised printing solutions and sustainability will take centre stage on day two, while new technology and future visions will lead the agenda on the final day with the inaugural edition of Welcome to the Future: AI Lab, designed by XL MEA’s Ian Swarbrick, and Rob Hayes and Carlo Pepe from Koshima.

As part of the exhibition, FESPA Middle East will showcase four key focus areas, including digital printing, textile, signage and screen printing, where visitors will be able to discover exhibitors covering sectors such as wide format digital printing, interior décor, sign and graphics, POP displays, and event branding under digital printing.

From a textile perspective, fashion apparel, soft signage and interior décor will be showcased as digital textile printing takes on a new dimension. With the signage sector growing and evolving rapidly, FESPA Middle East will highlight traditional and digital signage and visual communications, showcasing the latest developments, equipment and tools. Screen printing will also have a prominent role in this year’s edition, underscoring the importance of this discipline in various industrial applications.

Attendees will be able to see solutions from Platinum sponsors Signtrade, FlexEuropa, and Desert Sign, as well as Gold sponsor CMYK. Other sponsors include Arlon and Avery Dennison (via Strings International), both sponsors of the World Wrap Masters.

Brands being showcased include HP, Summa, SwissQprint, 3M, Metamark, Epson, Mimaki, Brother, Berger, Kavalan, ZSK, and Mactac (represented by Al Shabak), and Wellcare Advertising.

Bazil Cassim, Regional Manager (Middle East & Africa), FESPA, commented: "FESPA Middle East 2025 represents a milestone for the speciality print and signage sectors in the region, offering a unique blend of innovation, education, and collaboration. The show, which is dedicated to everyone from print service providers and sign-makers to visual communication specialists and textile-related professionals, provides an unmatched platform to explore cutting-edge technologies across key sectors, such as wide-format digital printing, textile printing, and signage, while addressing emerging priorities like sustainability and AI integration.

“Our curated conference programme and the return of the FESPA Leadership Exchange (FLEX) are designed to equip attendees with actionable insights and strategies to thrive in a rapidly changing market. By connecting regional and global professionals, FESPA Middle East plays a pivotal role in driving the evolution and growth of the industry across the GCC and beyond."

Other features include the highly anticipated World Wrap Masters series competition, where international wrap installers will go head-to-head to demonstrate their skills in vehicle wrapping and creative vinyl applications. This will be supported by the exhibition’s Wrap Demos feature, delivered by FESPA Middle East’s learning partner, The Wrap Institute. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the vehicle wrapping industry during various wrap demonstrations.

Rounding out the show verticals is the Sustainability Spotlight stand, which will showcase the latest products supporting sustainable printing and business practices, including everything from media substrates to software, and several informative conference sessions outlining a greener future.

As a global federation of associations for the digital printing, textile and screen printing community, FESPA is a non-profit organisation that has reinvested US$9 million into the printing industry worldwide since 2015 through its Profit for Purpose programme.

For more information on the conference sessions or to register for free using promo code FMEM506, please go to www.fespamiddleeast.com.

About FESPA

Founded in 1962, FESPA is a global federation of Associations for the screen printing, digital printing and textile printing community. FESPA’s dual aim is to promote screen printing and digital imaging and to share knowledge about screen and digital printing with its members across the world, helping them to grow their businesses and learn about the latest developments in their fast-growing industries.

FESPA Profit for Purpose

Profit for Purpose is FESPA’s international reinvestment programme, which uses revenue from FESPA events to support the global speciality print community to achieve sustainable and profitable growth through four key pillars - education, inspiration, expansion and connection. The programme delivers high-quality products and services for printers worldwide, including market research, seminars, summits, congresses, educational guides and features, in addition to supporting grassroots projects in developing markets. For more information, visit www.fespa.com/en/about/profit-for-purpose.

Forthcoming FESPA events include: