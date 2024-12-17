Dubai, UAE: On 13 December, Fastex, a leading Web3 ecosystem reshaping the landscape of blockchain and digital finance, hosted Harmony Meetup VI, a premier gathering of Web3 leaders, innovators, and industry experts, at the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah. The event focused on the transformative potential of blockchain technology and its integration into the MENA region’s rapidly growing digital ecosystem. Harmony Meetup VI represented a pivotal opportunity for thought leaders to discuss key trends, foster collaborations, and explore the future of decentralised finance, digital ownership, and blockchain innovation.

This year’s event highlights included a series of keynote addresses and panel discussions featuring distinguished speakers. Fastex CEO Vakhtang Abrahamyan shared insights into the company’s latest advancements within its Web3 ecosystem, including the launch of its PoSA (Proof of Stake and Activity) consensus mechanism, which is set to redefine scalability and security for blockchain networks.

Vakhtang Abrahamyan said: “Our journey with Harmony Meetup VI is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in the Web3 space. This event reflected our commitment to fostering a vibrant ecosystem where thought leaders, innovators, and industry stakeholders came together to address blockchain technology’s most pressing challenges and opportunities. By facilitating meaningful conversations and showcasing groundbreaking advancements, we aimed to create a platform that drives progress and empowers communities to harness the full potential of decentralised systems. Harmony Meetup VI was a pivotal step in shaping the future of blockchain in the MENA region and establishing a global benchmark for innovation and collaboration in Web3.”

Among the many panel discussions that took place was ‘Unlocking Blockchain’s Potential: Strategic Leadership in Custody, Regulation, and Innovation,’ moderated by CoinDesk writer and podcast host Jeff Wilser. The panel included prominent experts, such as Gerry Afentakis, Head of European and MENA Sales at Zodia Custody; Tim Chen, Partner at Novo Capital; Karl Tlais, Founder of iAdvisory; Igor Arkhypenko, CTO of Dubai Blockchain Centre; and Vakhtang Abrahamyan, Fastex CEO. This discussion addressed critical topics, including blockchain’s role in fostering secure custody solutions, navigating evolving regulatory landscapes, and the intersection of innovation and compliance. Emerging digital identity, gaming, and art NFTs trends also took centre stage, emphasising the vast opportunities within the decentralised ecosystem.

Additionally, Harmony Meetup VI showcased the latest developments in the Bahamut blockchain’s financial ecosystem. These initiatives reflect Fastex’s dedication to empowering users and businesses with cutting-edge tools for navigating the decentralised world.

Fastex has solidified its reputation as a leader in Web3 innovation with recent milestones, including regulatory approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the launch of a new office in Dubai World Trade Centre’s One Central. These developments underscore the company’s commitment to advancing the digital economy while reinforcing the UAE’s role as a global hub for blockchain and digital assets.

About Fastex:

Fastex is the all encompassing ecosystem that redefines the Web3 experience. Fastex stands at the forefront of blockchain and AI technology, seamlessly blending vast opportunities within a unified and user-friendly environment, such as Fastex Exchange, Fastex Wallet, Fastex Card, and the e-commerce platform - ftNFT platform, with phygital spaces and YoHealth health-promoting mobile application. Fastex distinguishes itself by prioritizing regulatory compliance, ensuring a secure and reliable experience for all users in the evolving landscape of Web3.

