Fast Company Middle East’s Innovation by Design Summit in Doha will delve deeper into the design-thinking process and global design trends, encompassing various facets such as urban planning, biophilic design, machine learning, immersive technology, thought-provoking design, and design for Gen Z.

Featuring four themes focusing on the most critical breakthroughs in design, creativity, lifestyle, and sustainability, the Innovation by Design Summit will inspire the global and regional community of leaders with cutting-edge ideas. The four themes at the summit's center are Human-centered design, Sustainable design, Luxury & Lifestyle, and Technology powered design. View the full agenda here

Every year, fresh trends emerge in the design field, and this year’s spotlight is on AI, sustainability, and human-centered experiences.

As AI permeates various industries, its impact on design trends is increasingly pronounced. From automated design processes to personalized user experiences, the intersection of AI and design is driving innovation and pushing boundaries.

Set to take place at Doha Design District, the summit will host over 400 business leaders, design experts, artists, and architects. It will feature keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, debates, and a design showcase highlighting innovative projects.

Attendance to the Innovation by Design Summit is by invitation only. Delegates can register to receive their exclusive invite at https://fastcompanyme.com/events/innovation-by-design-summit/