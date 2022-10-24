Built on Fashion, Art, Music and Entertainment, the F.A.M.E concept has grown since last year’s show with the new F.A.M.E Talent Hub and Walk for Awareness

Dubai’s eagerly-anticipated annual F.A.M.E show is ready to wow audiences at the Dubai World Trade Center on Saturday 19 November, at 7pm. Now in its seventh year, F.A.M.E, which stands for fashion, art, music and entertainment, provides a platform for young people with special educational needs to showcase their talent.

Rosy Ahmed, whose daughter Hana (26) has Down Syndrome, created F.A.M.E as a free, fun-filled event for everyone and a powerful catalyst to encourage integration with the wider community. The show has been crafted to ensure each individual gets sufficient support, access, and time to display their love for the arts, while inspiring others to explore their potential.

With over 40 participants (ranging from six to 35 years old), the two-hour extravaganza includes a variety of musical acts, a fashion show, plus drama and dance performances. The event will begin with a dramatic piece written by the show’s creators focused on the devastating effects of bullying. It also highlights the specific challenges for people of determination, and their strength and resilience. The evening culminates in a fashion show with designs from renowned international fashion designer Rina Dhaka - referred to by the BBC as the ‘Jean-Paul Gaultier of the East’.

Rosy’s daughter and F.A.M.E performer Hana Ahmed said: “I love F.A.M.E! It’s a fun place where I meet my friends. I learn new skills and I’m excited and happy to perform with my friends on stage. I love dancing and modelling. “

Inspired by the show’s continued success, Rosy launched The Talent Hub in 2022, a weekly youth club for people with special educational needs to learn talents such as art, music, dancing, and singing in a fun and sociable setting. 2022 also saw the launch of Walk for Awareness, a community event to recognise World Down Syndrome Day and Autism Awareness Day. The walk was followed by a picnic in the park and live performances from F.A.M.E show participants.

Rosy Ahmed, founder and organiser of F.A.M.E. and the CEO of Purple Vogue Events said, “our mission is to provide a creative, engaging, and safe space for participants to develop their skills and feel confident. Inclusion is absolutely crucial; we want to promote better integration into the community, enabling people of determination to participate in all spheres of life. We’ve been doing annual shows since 2016 and it’s been wonderful to see the number of performers and audience members grow over the years.

“We recognised that there were more opportunities to expand the concept and create an impact, so we opened our new Talent Hub with the support of StepUp Academy. The hub offers a relaxed and fun atmosphere, where students actively engage in activities they enjoy. It’s also a place to socialise and make new friends.”



More about the event and supporters:

F.A.M.E. was developed in 2016 by Rosy Ahmed, whose daughter Hana (26) has Down Syndrome. Ahmed, who has first-hand knowledge of the challenges this community faces in their day-to-day lives, believes that initiatives such as F.A.M.E. will raise awareness and encourage integration and inclusion within the community.

In 2021, F.A.M.E. 2019 was nominated and won an audience choice award at the Toronto Lift-Off Film Festival.

This year, F.A.M.E. is pleased to announce Gulf Islamic Investments as the title sponsor for the event as part of their annual CSR program.

This year’s production is mainly curated by the creators of F.A.M.E and supported by StepUp Academy.

-Ends-

Please check our website for more information https://pvedubai.com/fame/ and register for tickets via Eventbrite.com.

For further PR related queries, volunteering and contributions, please contact:

Samantha Armstrong

The PR Company

Email: samantha@the-prcompany.com