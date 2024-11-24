Sharjah: Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, shared insights on the future of global investments, the transformative impact of technology on financial markets, and the influence of shifting geopolitical trends during a session titled “Navigating Cross-Regional Opportunities and Challenges” at the Global Alts Asia 2024 conference, held in November 2024 in Singapore.

The participation in the conference aimed to highlight Sharjah's position as a developed economic center in the region and to enhance cooperation opportunities with global financial and investment institutions. This effort seeks to open new avenues for investment in the emirate and to develop strategic partnerships that support its economic and developmental vision.

The session, titled “Navigating Cross-Regional Opportunities and Challenges”, brought together renowned industry leaders, including David McAuliffe, President & Chief Investment Officer of Berkeley Endowment Management, and Louis-Vincent Gave, Founding Partner & Chief Executive Officer, Gavekal. The speakers explored key themes shaping the global investment landscape, including opportunities in alternative investments, the influence of emerging technologies, and strategies for navigating evolving geopolitical challenges.

Commenting on the participation in Asia’s largest alternative investment conference, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said: “DGR’s presence in this year’s Global Alts Asia underscores our commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue and strategic collaboration with leading institutions and decision-makers across diverse sectors, particularly in the investment arena. This conference serves as a vital platform to exchange insights on global trends, share best practices, and explore innovative solutions to overcome challenges while identifying growth opportunities, especially in key areas such as fund management, trusts, and alternative investment strategies on a global scale.”

“Sharjah’s strategic location and world-class infrastructure further enhance its position as the region’s premier FDI destination,” Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi added, noting that the multiple free zones, spanning diverse sectors and offering a wide range of services and facilities, reinforce investment opportunities in the emirate, particularly for investors from the region and East Asia.

The conference facilitated exclusive one-on-one meetings between investors and asset managers, fostering in-depth discussions on emerging trends in alternative investments. Its agenda featured a broad range of panels addressing critical topics such as ‘Allocator Trends for Portfolio Diversification,’ ‘Asia's Investment Titans: Strategies and Perspectives,’ and ‘Alpha Generators: Uncovering Asia's Best Emerging Talent.’ Central themes included venture capital, private equity, credit, and family office strategies, with key sessions exploring subjects like ‘Backing Innovation, Building Success: Venture Capital Insights 2024,’ ‘Unlocking Yield: The Continuing Appeal of Private Credit,’ ‘Capturing Japan's Institutional Investment Wave: Insights for Asset Managers,’ ‘Inside Private Equity: A Fireside Chat with Ted Seides,’ and ‘Activist Investing: Global Investor Perspectives.’

The event, organised by iConnections, featured over 60 distinguished speakers from leading investment institutions, including Keiichi Aritomo, Executive Director, FinCity.Tokyo; Jean Chia, Managing Director, Global Chief Investment Officer, Bank of Singapore; Paul Chai, Chief Investment Officer, Kansas State University; and Kelsey Deshler, Chief Investment Officer, Carleton College. Attracting more than 250 asset managers and 350 investment allocation experts, collectively representing global assets exceeding $20 trillion, Global Alts Asia 2024 reaffirmed its status as the leading platform for the alternative investment sector in Asia.