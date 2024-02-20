Dubai, UAE: More than 50 supercars are set to take over RIVERLAND™ Dubai, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts in a one-of-a-kind parade of automotive luxury on Thursday, 22nd February, in collaboration with Super Cars Majlis, the largest supercar club in the Middle East.

The luxury supercar brands including McLaren, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche together with Bugatti, and Pagani in addition to special edition cars from Oman, will arrive on Thursday, 22nd February at 4:30pm to the French Village at RIVERLAND™ Dubai at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts and will be exclusively showcased until 9:00pm, offering enthusiasts and onlookers the chance to admire and capture perfect selfies with these iconic masterpieces.

Overlooking more than 50 luxury supercars lined up at French Village at RIVERLAND™ Dubai at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Viva Ristorante welcomes guests to indulge in a unique culinary journey featuring a picturesque backdrop of the showcased automobiles, while savouring chef’s specials including Peperonata Tiger Prawns, Salmone Al Forno and Lamb Chops Scottadito among others. Guests are also welcome to enjoy Happy Hours at The Keg, famous for the Irish experience, authentic decor, traditional Irish food and refreshing drinks from 12:00pm to 6:00pm or choose their favourite cuisine served at Flip N Burger, La Shawarma or Yalla Bombay.

To extend the excitement even further, guests are invited on the day to enjoy the spectacular eco-friendly laser show with colourful lights and laser beams choreographed to themed music at 7:30pm, 8:30pm and 9:30pm, taking place every week, from Wednesday to Sunday at RIVERLAND™ Dubai. Furthermore, the world’s largest illuminated camel holding Guinness World Records™ title for the ‘Largest LED Sculpture of a Mammal’ awaits those looking the next best selfie background.

The supercars parade is held for the first time at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, in collaboration with Super Cars Majlis, the Middle East’s largest supercar collective with more than 350 members and over 800 member cars.

Guests can enter RIVERLAND™ Dubai for just AED 15 per person, fully redeemable against dining and attractions. Entry is free for Annual Pass Holders and guests with a valid ticket to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, Neon Galaxy or JUMPX.

For more information, please visit https://www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/super-car-majlis or call 800-AMAZING (2629464).

About Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, is the largest theme park destination in the Middle East. The destination comprises MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel, LAPITA™ Hotel, Autograph Collection, RIVERLAND™ Dubai and Real Madrid World theme park coming soon.

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is the flagship theme park in Dubai Parks and Resorts and the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East. Discover the magic of Hollywood like never before and let us introduce you to four world-famous motion picture studios: Dreamworks Animation, Columbia Pictures, Lionsgate, and Smurfs. Based on blockbuster classics like Shrek, Smurfs, Ghostbusters, Madagascar, John Wick and more.

LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort offers guests an all-encompassing LEGO® adventure. LEGOLAND Theme Park offers unique and interactive experiences for families bringing the well-known LEGO® brick to life in a playful environment. LEGOLAND® Water Park is the region's first water park catering to families with children aged 2-12 years old. LEGOLAND Hotel is a 250 LEGO® fully themed rooms that can accommodate a family of five, offering kids' dedicated services and facilities.

LAPITA™, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Autograph Collection, is a Polynesian-themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International, where guests can stay just steps away from the world-famous parks.

RIVERLAND™ Dubai is Dubai’s themed food and dining hub that connects the entire destination and takes visitors on a picturesque journey through The French Village, Boardwalk, India Gate, and The Peninsula, providing the perfect backdrop for friends and families to come together, for great restaurant dining, food and entertainment. Entry to RIVERLAND™ Dubai for just AED 15 per person, fully redeemable against dining and attractions. Entry is free for Annual Pass Holders and guests with a valid ticket to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park, Neon Galaxy or JUMPX.

JumpX is the region’s largest inflatable park and holder of a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title, featuring an array of adventure zones, climbable walls, tunnels, and obstacles spread across multiple levels. This seasonal attraction caters to guests of all ages and is located in RIVERLAND™ Dubai.

Neon Galaxy is a neon space themed playpark with ninja courses, slides, rope climbing, a wipe-out challenge ball pits and many space themed educational activities that will engage children’s learning while providing endless fun in a safe and stimulating environment.

RIVERLAND™ Dubai also features the world’s largest illuminated camel, breaking a new Guinness World Records™ title for the ‘Largest LED Sculpture of a Mammal’, as well as a brand-new, eco-friendly laser show with colourful lights and laser beams choreographed to themed music.

The destination is located on Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 5 in Dubai, 15 minutes from Dubai Marina, ideally located between both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports.

For more information, please visit www.dubaiparksandresorts.com

