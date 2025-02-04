Dubai, UAE: Throughout February 2025, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will host an exciting array of events, including workshops, panel discussions, and cultural and artistic sessions. These will feature Arabic calligraphy, public speaking in the digital age, reviving heritage, short story writing, and more, culminating in a book signing ceremony.

To kick off the February events, the library will present the workshop "The Art of Audiobook Recording" hosted by media personality Fatima Al Hammadi. This workshop will explore both basic and advanced techniques for professionally producing and recording audiobooks, including the conversion of written texts into audio content and the use of modern audio recording tools.

Shifting from audiobooks to Arabic calligraphy, the library will also hold a workshop titled "Arabic Calligraphy: The Eloquence of Symbols and the Icon of Form", in collaboration with the Zakhraf for Arts Centre and under the supervision of renowned Emirati calligrapher Mohammad Al Tamimi. This workshop will introduce participants to the aesthetic and authentic art of Arabic calligraphy, with a particular focus on learning the basics of Ruq’ah script, one of the most widely used Arabic scripts in everyday life.

To enhance personal and communication skills, the library will host the workshop "Public Speaking in the Digital Age" led by media instructor Mayssoun Azzam. This interactive session will focus on mastering the art of public speaking, body language, and audience engagement in virtual conference environments.

The library will also hold a book discussion and signing event for "Children of the Seven Sands" by writer and media consultant Alexander McNabb. This ceremony will coincide with the historic agreement between the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum to unite Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The book highlights the UAE’s rich history, diverse heritage, and its development from the emergence of modern man in Africa.

In partnership with Kuttab Publishing House, the library will host the launch and signing of "Emirates Through Arab Eyes". During the event, author Jamal Al Shehhi will lead a discussion on the Emirati experience alongside Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi and Dr. Abdulkhaleq Abdulla. The discussion will delve into the testimonies and articles of 16 Arab writers featured in the book, while highlighting the UAE’s image among Arabs and its achievements in tolerance, security, and safety.

As part of its strategy to preserve and revive national heritage, the library will organise an event entitled "Al-Nahma", a traditional Emirati maritime art historically performed on ships and at sea.

Additionally, the library will host a session titled "Our Path to Professional Safety and Opportunities in Challenging Times" by Dr. Ghada Dreidi. The session will cover building safety in times of change, transforming crises into success, and achieving personal goals with confidence and sustainability.

The highly anticipated Cineolio Cinenights will return in 2025. In partnership with Cineolio, the library will screen a selection of short films: "Into the Night" (Algeria, directed by Faycal Hammoum), "The Shore" (Netherlands, directed by Eron Sheean), and "Wintry Spring" (Egypt, directed by Mohamed Kamel). Attendees will have the chance to take part in an open discussion to exchange views and ideas on the films, all of which will be translated into English.

The month will conclude with the "Mastering the Art of Conciseness in Short Story Writing" workshop, led by Emirati writer Fatima Al Mazrouei. This workshop will teach participants narrative techniques, character development, dialogue writing, and will provide an opportunity for attendees to create a collaborative book from their literary works, under the supervision of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.

These events reflect the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s ongoing commitment to its role as a leading cultural hub that nurtures knowledge and creativity. The library offers a broad range of cultural and artistic content, designed to meet the interests of the community. These initiatives further support the library’s mission to raise cultural awareness, revive local heritage, develop personal and professional skills, and encourage constructive dialogue and the exchange of ideas.