Bahrain, Manama: Bahrain is to host the 20th edition of the “GCC Power 2024” conference and exhibition from the 11th to the 14th of November. The event is organized by GCC – CIGRE International Conference and in collaboration with the Electricity and Water Authority. Top officials, dignitaries, industry leaders, speakers, panelists, analysts and financial experts will gather in this three-day event to discuss emerging trends, innovative technologies, and strategies for sustainable growth in this vital sector. The conference will spotlight the latest updates and developments in the electricity and energy sector, both locally in the Kingdom of Bahrain and on regional and global scales.

His Excellency Engineer Kamal Bin Ahmed Mohammed, President of the Electricity and Water Authority, stated that the “GCC Power 2024” conference this year serves as a leading platform to enhance our collaboration between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the GCC. He emphasized that the conference will provide valuable opportunities to explore the prospects and challenges that facilitate knowledge exchange and align with Bahrain’s future goals for developing its electricity sector.

His Excellency added, “Through this conference, we aim to gather a group of experts and specialists to share knowledge and discuss future trends in the energy sector, with the goal of promoting innovation and activating joint efforts to achieve sustainable development goals and enhance the efficiency of the electricity sector in the region.”

H.E Ahmed Bin Naser Al-Nasr, Chairman, GCC CIGRE, Board of Directors, stated that the main objectives of the “GCC Power 2024” conference is to discuss the latest developments in sustainable energy systems. This will include showcasing the newest advancements in energy systems globally, reflecting Bahrain's and the Gulf region's ongoing commitment to adopting the latest high-quality innovations in this vital sector. The conference aims to meet the highest efficiency standards that contribute effectively to achieving comprehensive development goals and ambitious future aspirations in the sustainable energy sector.

He also reiterated that since its establishment in 1985, GCC CIGRE has contributed to the active collaboration and exchange of expertise in energy development on a regional and international level. It also aims to advance progress and development in the electrical and energy sector within the GCC and to enhance the efficiency of its workforce. In this regard, GCC CIGRE seeks to encourage studies and research between all electrical energy engineers in the GCC through such conferences.

GCC CIGRE, Technical Committee Chairman H.E Ahmed Ali Al-Ebrahim, stated that “Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of topics, including system operation and control, system development and economics, electricity markets and regulation, distribution systems, and substations. We will also cover specialized topics such as transformer design, manufacturing, and performance, overhead lines and insulated cables, HVDC and FACTS technology, renewable and nuclear energy for the Gulf States, smart grids, and asset management for power systems. The GCC POWER 2024 promises to be an essential gathering for anyone involved in the electrical and energy industries. We look forward to welcoming you all to an event that fosters innovation, collaboration, and growth in our field.” H.E Ahmed Al-Ebrahim , added.

For his part, His Excellency Engineer Wessam Sobhi Al-Anqar, Acting Secretary General of GCC CIGRE, noted that the “GCC Power 2024” is set to be the ideal meeting ground for experts and specialists in the electricity and power field and reaffirmed his excitement to welcome you in this leading event that promotes collaboration, innovation and growth in this vital industry.

For more information about GCC POWER 2024 Conference, please visit:

https://cigre-gccpower.com/