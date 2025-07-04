At least four leading international contractors or consortia are vying for a major contract from QatarEnergy LNG (formerly Qatargas) worth upto $5 billion for the next expansion phase of its massive North Field Production Sustainability (NFPS) project, which envisages maintaining the production profile of the giant gas field, reported Upstream.

The NFPS project is a major initiative by QatarEnergy LNG focused on maintaining and enhancing production from the North Field, the world's largest non-associated natural gas field.

This project includes offshore compression complexes and aims to sustain the production of natural gas from the North Field, said the report.

Italian multinational oilfield services company Saipem is a key contractor for the NFPS project, with contracts for engineering design, fabrication, and installation of offshore facilities.

Qatar is spending heavily on expanding the North Field while also carrying out the multi-phase offshore sustainability project.

With this, QatarEnergy LNG plans to further expand the North Field with the North Field West project, aiming to increase LNG production to 142 million tonne per annum by 2030.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

