Dubai, UAE: – Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) took a prominent role as a panelist and exhibitor at the high-profile World Future Energy Summit held in Abu Dhabi from 16th to 18th April. The World Future Energy Summit, a global think tank that brings together industry influencers, problem solvers and cutting-edge solutions to evolving energy issues, saw EtihadWE reaffirm its commitment to supporting an energy sector striving for a more sustainable future.

During the three-day conference, EtihadWE’s senior spokespersons including CEO, Eng. Yousif Al Ali and Vice President of Asset Management, Ahmed Alsuwaidi, spoke on panels on the increasing global importance of low-carbon, long-distance energy transmission, and the benefits and significance of collaboration in the private sector in fostering a sustainable and diversified economy.

Eng. Yousif Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water & Electricity described multi-country corridors as not only a “significant investment opportunity” but also a means to “facilitate the efficient exchange of resources between nations, promoting regional stability and economic growth.”

On the first day of the World Future Energy Summit, EtihadWE reaffirmed this commitment to supporting sustainable economic growth, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between EtihadWE and Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) aimed at exploring collaboration opportunities and potential projects that enhance the adoption of renewable energy in the UAE’s northern emirates.

Reflecting the innovative and forward-thinking nature of the Summit, EtihadWE also brought to the World Future Energy Summit its insights and knowledge about the latest advancements in energy technology and customer service. Their exhibition stand saw detailed information about their smart grid technology, renewable energy solutions, and innovative efficiency measures, as well as advancements in customer engagement. This included their AI Avatar; a ChatGPT-driven phased programme that goes under the name of ‘Edris.’ The interactive screen was on hand to answer questions related to EtihadWE projects and services, providing interaction and support for customers and visitors.

In addition, their exhibition stand featured presentations and speaker sessions throughout the event by thought leaders and experts in various fields. Dr. Najib H Dandachi, CEO of Al Usul Ltd., discussed the opportunities and advancements in asset management within growing regions like the GCC. Youssef Souissi, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at EtihadWE, shared the company's long-term strategy to reduce non-revenue water (NRW).

Speaking on the inspiring and engaging conference, Eng. Yousif Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water & Electricity concluded: “A sustainable future is a journey that requires us all to take action. Participating in the World Future Energy Summit provided us at EtihadWE with an opportunity to showcase our dedication to a sustainable, innovative future for the utilities sector. We are committed to embracing innovative technologies, advanced customer service, and renewable solutions to ensure we are leading the way in making a more sustainable future a reality now”.

