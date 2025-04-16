MUSCAT: Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the Environment Society of Oman (ESO), in collaboration with Asyad Group, is proud to launch the second edition of the Oman Climate Dialogues. Set to commence on April 14, 2025, and continuing through the end of the year, the series aims to drive impactful conversations on urgent environmental challenges, raise public awareness, and catalyze climate action.

Through a dynamic mix of panel discussions and interactive workshops, the Oman Climate Dialogues will expand the conversation on sustainability equipping participants with the tools to champion sustainable practices within their communities and amplify ongoing climate initiatives.

Last year’s edition featured four panel discussions and three workshops, attracting over 350 participants from corporate leaders to students and community members. This year builds on that momentum with an enriched and more diverse program.

The 2025 series will feature four in-person panel discussions covering key climate themes including Green Mobility, Green Entrepreneurship, Energy Efficiency, and Biodiversity & Climate Neutrality. Two specialized workshops will also be held, providing technical insights into climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies.

Asyad Group, Oman’s state-owned end-to-end logistics provider, returns as lead sponsor for a second consecutive year reaffirming its sustainability commitment. Nama Water Services joins the initiative as a supporting sponsor, reflecting its strategic role in safeguarding one of Oman’s most vital natural resources.

Rumaitha Al Busaidi, ESO Board Vice President, emphasized the importance of the initiative in raising awareness and supporting national climate goals:

“This initiative aligns with ESO’s mission to protect Oman’s natural environment, educate communities, promote sustainable behavior, and inspire future generations to lead the transition toward a more resilient, sustainable Oman.”

Essam Al Sheibany, Vice President of Sustainability at Asyad Group, commented:

"With operations spanning maritime, air, land, coastal, and ocean transport, Asyad has adopted industry-leading sustainability standards across its global footprint. Our continued support for Oman Climate Dialogues reaffirms this commitment."

To explore the full programme and register interest, visit:

https://asyad.om/oman-climate-change-dialogues.