Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has featured its 5G-powered robotic dog, Rocky, as part of its technology demonstrations at LEAP 2025. The showcase highlights how robotics, combined with 5G, is enabling advancements in industrial automation and operational efficiency.

Rocky is equipped with advanced sensors, cameras, and private 5G connectivity, enabling tasks such as factory inspections, remote monitoring, and safety assessments. The integration of real-time data transmission and artificial intelligence enhances operational accuracy in challenging environments.

By leveraging the Ericsson Private 5G network, Rocky can also assist authorities with efficient emergency response and quality inspections of factories, airports, and other critical infrastructure. Ericsson Private 5G sets a new standard for network performance, enabling secure, reliable, high-speed 4G and 5G connectivity, powered by its robust dual-mode core and industry-leading radio portfolio.

Ante Mihovilovic, Vice President and Head of Networks at Ericsson Middle East & Africa, says: “Rocky demonstrates how private 5G networks can support advanced robotics to optimize industrial processes. By leveraging the high-speed, low-latency, and secure connectivity of Ericsson Private 5G, industries can adopt innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency, improve safety, and enable real-time decision-making. Our participation at LEAP 2025 underscores Ericsson’s commitment to providing technology that meets the evolving demands of industrial automation and digital transformation.”

Ericsson’s presence at LEAP 2025 highlights its innovation leadership and commitment to Saudi Vision 2030. Under the theme “Step Forward: Discover the Unfolding Future,” Ericsson is showcasing advanced solutions, live demonstrations, and insights into the future of connectivity. With over four decades of partnership in Saudi Arabia, Ericsson continues to collaborate with communication service providers, enterprises, and government entities to localize advanced technologies, nurture local talent, and support the Kingdom’s position in the global technology landscape.

Visit Ericsson at Hall 1 at LEAP 2025 to experience the future of connectivity.