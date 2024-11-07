Prominent business figure and Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, Eric Trump, is confirmed to speak at the event.

As one of the most recognizable events globally, The Bitcoin Conference comes to Abu Dhabi after successful editions earlier this year in Nashville, Hong Kong and Amsterdam, with its Las Vegas edition slated for May 2025.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Bitcoin Conference has announced Eric Trump as a keynote speaker at its upcoming Bitcoin MENA event, to be held from December 9-10, 2024, at ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi. Eric Trump’s participation signals a significant milestone for Bitcoin MENA 2024 bringing a wealth of business acumen and leadership experience to the growing bitcoin adoption in the Middle East.

Following Donald J. Trump’s appearance at Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville this July, The Trump family has shown increasing support for Bitcoin as a way to combat inflation in the U.S..

Eric Trump’s involvement underscores the conference’s growing influence and highlights Abu Dhabi’s emerging role as a central hub in the global Bitcoin economy. As a prominent figure in both business and politics, his insights are expected to resonate with the conference’s focus on Bitcoin’s role in shaping the future of finance in the region, and draw considerable attention from global media and influential business leaders.

Other notable personalities confirmed to attend the Abu Dhabi edition include Prince Filip of Serbia, Saifedean Ammous, author of The Bitcoin Standard, and Abdulla Al Dhaheri, of the Blockchain Centre Abu Dhabi. This announcement is another step to further solidifying Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading player in the “New Gold Rush” for digital finance.

With a wealth of energy resources, substantial financial reserves, and a forward-thinking approach to innovation, the UAE is strategically positioned to lead the next phase of global Bitcoin adoption. The UAE’s recent move to introduce zero VAT on Bitcoin gains, is one among many progressive rulings to position the region as a prime destination for Bitcoin innovators, investors, and businesses. With top global and regional voices set to ignite the Bitcoin community with breaking announcements, Bitcoin MENA will offer attendees unparalleled opportunities to network with industry leaders and explore technologies and innovations from across the Bitcoin ecosystem. From exclusive VIP experiences to dynamic expo halls, the event is set to be a defining moment for Bitcoin adoption in the Middle East.

The Bitcoin Conference, organized by BTC Media, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, is a global event series, featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in Nashville, Tennessee, this year, and Bitcoin 2025 is announced to be held in Las Vegas in May 2025. Its international events include Bitcoin Amsterdam (Netherlands, October 2024), Bitcoin Asia (Hong Kong, May 2024), and Bitcoin MENA (Abu Dhabi,December 2024).

