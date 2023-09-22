Sharjah: Demonstrating its dedication to strengthening the UAE’s book industry and ensuring the influential presence of Emirati cultural products on the global stage, the Emirates Publishers Association is actively participating in the 22nd edition of the Amman International Book Fair. Taking place from 21 - 30 September as part of the Amman International Automobile Exhibition, the fair is hosting 400 publishing houses from 22 Arab and foreign countries.

Through its groundbreaking Menassah platform, the EPA is celebrating the publications of 13 Emirati publishing houses actively engaged in the fair, further enriching the Arab cultural landscape and empowering Emirati publishers to extend their influence in both Arab and international markets. Additionally, the EPA facilitates interactions with international publishing companies, fostering the exchange of experiences and expertise, forging strategic partnerships, and delving into new possibilities for selling, purchasing, and translating copyrights.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the EPA, highlighted that the association’s presence at the Amman International Book Fair underscores its dedication to introducing Emirati books to Jordanian readers and promotes cultural exchange between Emirati publishers and their counterparts in the Arab region. Furthermore, the EPA’s participation aims to shed light on the growth of the publishing sector in the UAE and support local publishers. This multifaceted endeavour plays a pivotal role in advancing the Emirati book industry and strengthening the cultural and creative sectors across the country.

The Emirates Publishers Association offers attendees to the book fair a vast collection, encompassing more than 200 new titles from 1,600 books spanning diverse genres of literature, thought, and fields of knowledge. This reflects the EPA’s dedication to broadening its knowledge and range of offerings, designed to cater to a diverse array of reader interests. The central aim of this initiative is to kindle readers’ enthusiasm for literature and foster a reading culture that inspires them to immerse themselves in the world of books and savour the joys of reading.

It’s worth highlighting that the 2023 Amman International Book Fair is held under Royal Patronage and is organised by the Union of Jordanian Publishers in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture. This event celebrates the State of Qatar as its guest of honour and celebrates academic and historian Dr Hind Abu Al-Shaar in appreciation of her academic efforts in the field of social and human sciences, her contributions to the field of modern and contemporary Jordanian history, and her cognitive and academic influence in Jordan and the Arab world, specifically in historical studies.

