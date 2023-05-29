Abu Dhabi, UAE – Waitrose UAE welcomes Abu Dhabi residents and visitors alike to its Khalifa City Community Day on Saturday, 3rd June 2023 from 10am – 5pm. Taking place at the recently opened neighbourhood community shopping hub, guests can enjoy a jam-packed day of entertaining activities, including face painting, meditation sessions, food sampling, special offers, vouchers and giveaways from all of the new stores in the community centre – there’s something unforgettable for all to enjoy.

Drop in for a meet and greet with renowned cookbook author and chef Dalia Dogmoch (@daliaskitchen). From 12-2pm Dalia will host live recipe demonstrations using Waitrose's thrilling new Cook's Ingredients range. Gain tips on how to elevate your home-cooking, taste a variety of Dalia's dishes, and take home inspiring, easy-to-follow recipe cards.

The fun doesn’t end here; let your kids explore the world of flower planting, canvas painting, and a special one-off 30-minute magic show from 11:15 – 11:45am by Alistair the Magician all under one roof. For the ultimate creative fun, Let’s Create, the art workshop gurus will run a kids’ craft session in-store throughout the day.

Fancy trying an array of delicious food samples? Head to Wagamama to savour their juicy gyoza, or for a healthy, delicious snack, try acai at Acai Spot. Don’t miss out on the games and tasters at the capital’s hottest donut shop, Here-O Donuts, kids’ activities at McDonald’s, and for delectable refreshments, head to Starbucks for a pick-me-up delight.

For the health and wellness warriors, make sure to drop by the brand new Zest Pharmacy to celebrate the opening of their first-ever store in the UAE; the team will be offering mini-meditation sessions, healthy refreshments, and a variety of wellness-themed giveaways to enjoy.

For more vouchers, games, and special offers, visit Magrudy's or look for Home Smith team members; spin the wheel and win an array of prizes at Vibe Café, and for animal lovers - visit Pet's Delight for a chance to win 3-6 months of pet food. Don’t forget to say cheese and capture the day at the Waitrose mirror booth, and share and tag your picture with @WaitroseUAE.

The new Waitrose Khalifa City store is open daily from 7am to 11pm. Other key stores in the 89,000 sq ft community shopping destination include N Bar, Mumuso, Allo Beirut, Love Vibe Café, and Café Bateel for more information about the brand and upcoming news visit www.waitrose.ae and @waitroseUAE on Instagram.

About Waitrose & Partners

Waitrose & Partners has 17 shops which operate under license in the United Arab Emirates, Middle East. The British retailer combines the convenience of a supermarket with the expertise and service of a specialist shop - dedicated to offering quality food that has been responsibly sourced, combined with high standards of customer service. The retailer’s omnichannel business also includes the online grocery service waitrose.ae.

Waitrose & Partners in the UK has 331 shops in England, Scotland, Wales and the Channel Islands, exporting products to more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Waitrose UK can also be found here.

Media Enquiries

Verina Osama

Mojo PR

verina@mojo-me.com