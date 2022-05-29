Raed Barqawi:

Publishing the English edition of my book allows me to engage non-Arab readers who may have always wondered about its protagonist, the man behind Dubai’s success and its global repute and success.

Sheikh Mohammed championed a culture of planning for the future and gave millions of Arabs hope for a better future.

If we delve deeper into H.H.’s thought and methods, we become certain that it is crucial to study and document them as an inspiring model for generations to come and a vision for transforming cities.

Abu Dhabi: The English edition of veteran journalist Raed Barqawi’s highly acclaimed book Dare to Dream: How Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Made his Dreams Come True was launched today at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022.

The book offers a glimpse into the vision, approach, and thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, which has come to set an inspiring example of leadership for people of all generations, all around the world.

One of the most respected journalists in the region and Executive Editor-in-Chief of Al Khaleej newspaper – the UAE’s first daily Arabic newspaper – Barqawi has enjoyed a front-row seat for over three decades watching Sheikh Mohammed’s dreams turn into reality, driving Dubai on a path of exponential development and prosperity. Thanks to his profession, he closely tracked the fortunes of Dubai and its several megaprojects over the decades.

The close relation that the author enjoys with H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid allowed him to get a closer look at a series of H.H.’s most historic decisions that have propelled Dubai to the top ranks on the world stage and across various sectors. Proceeds from the English edition of the book – officially launched today (Saturday, May 28, 2022) at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair – will go towards supporting vulnerable groups, in line with H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s dedication to humanitarian work, and will be donated to Al Noor Training Centre for People of Determination.

“Publishing the English edition of my book allows me to engage non-Arab readers who may have always wondered about its protagonist, the man behind Dubai’s success and its global repute and success – a leader who gave us the courage to dream, and gave millions of Arabs hope for a better future,” Barqawi said.

“I have tried to address two key questions in my book,” he continued. “For one, how did Sheikh Mohammed do the impossible and turn Dubai into this unique global role model? And two, how did His Highness manage to foster a culture that values and emphasizes planning and working for the future in the Arab world, a region that had stopped aspiring for a better future decades ago?”

“A figure like H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is difficult to be summarized in a few words. It is difficult to put into sentences his mold-breaking thought and ambitious vision that has always been ahead of its time and transcended geographical boundaries,” Barqawi asserted. “A passion for humanitarianism was a main trait of H.H.’s personality, who dreams of making the world a better place. With that in mind, he launched a series of initiatives launched from the UAE to the world, that brought joy and hope for a better tomorrow for countries around the world.”

The author went on to recall that, ?In July 2020, while watching the UAE’s Hope Probe launch to Mars, I wondered what the UAE has that allows it to soar while many Arabs have given up even trying to catch up. Sheikh Mohammed answered that question himself when he said, ‘We started the last fifty years from the desert of our country, and we are starting the next fifty from the desert of Mars.’”

“These simple, yet deeply meaningful, words embody the UAE’s path to rapid success, where the Emirates achieved in just half a century what many other nations have failed to achieve altogether,” he added. “They tell the story of a leader who looks beyond success. His words keep us wondering where H.H.’s vision will take the UAE next. What is next for a leader who believes the ultimate success is to keep succeeding, and that remaining on top requires more effort than reaching the top.”

“If we delve deeper into the thought and methods of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, we become certain that it is crucial for us to study them and document them to serve as an inspiring model for generations to come, and a vision for transforming cities. This, in turn, firmly positions Dubai and the UAE as a shining example to be emulated by other nations striving to find the answer to the challenges they are facing,” Barqawi explained. “With that in mind, it was important for me, following the success of the Arabic version, that we publish an English edition of the book, so that Sheikh Mohammed’s ideas can be a reference for people all around the world.”

Following the official launch of the English edition, Barqawi held a book signing session attended by several senior officials and media persons, where he was interviewed by renowned news presenter Faisal bin Huraiz. “I would like to extend my gratitude and appreciation to my publisher and those who helped make the English edition of the book see the light of the day,” he said.

Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner and Group Editor-in-Chief of Motivate Media Group, commented: “After the tremendous success of the Arabic Edition, Motivate Media Group are delighted to be publishing this riveting and important book in English. Raed talks about the wisdom and foresight of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and, through his writing, showcases a realistic history of this country. Raed is one of the most distinguished voices in journalism and readers will be enthralled by the incredible anecdotes he has chosen to illustrate the success story that is the UAE.”

Published by Motivate Media Group, the book chronicles Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for transforming dreams into reality, charting a path of tremendous economic and social success. It also highlights his inspiring approach to leadership and an overview of his forward-thinking approach to decision-making. Some of his most notable decisions include the signing of a USD15 billion deal to purchase 58 new aircraft for the Emirates Group mere days after the events of September 11 that wreaked havoc on the aviation sector, or the decision to open a golf club in Khor Dubai by the end of 1990, as wars raged in the region. These, and many other decisions, unmistakably highlight the bold and forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his uncanny ability to read the signs and anticipate future trends.

