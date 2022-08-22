Riyadh: Every aspect of critical infrastructure is today a target of cyberattacks. Energy facilities, communication infrastructure and cooling facilities are especially on the radar of attackers. This is according to Roland Daccache - Systems Engineering Manager, META at Crowdstrike - a global leader of specialized cybersecurity solutions and defense tools. Daccache said other services facing a threat via the Internet include banking services, medical and educational portals, and others.



Crowdstrike is the diamond sponsor of the upcoming Middle East and North Africa Information Security Conference 2022 (MENAISC 2022), to be held on Sept. 6 and 7 in Riyadh. Daccache said that the majority of sectors face common operational challenges to secure their environment, and expect a significant growth in spending on modern technologies, such as identity security and cloud security, with a slower growth in traditional spending on firewalls, proxies, and infrastructure security.



He said that Saudi Arabia continues to lead transformation in the field of cybersecurity not only by acquiring technology, but also by focusing heavily on developing regulations and professional educational programs in cybersecurity for the youth, and preparing defensive strategies.

Daccache highlighted the significant acceleration of digital transformation in the past few years in the Middle East, especially in Saudi Arabia. “As we are more connected online than ever before, it becomes even more important to have platforms like the MENA ISC. This provides an opportunity for companies to explore the latest cybersecurity trends and technologies, and prepare for a safer future,” he added.



Commenting on the technology sector in the Middle East, Daccache said: "The growth of the technology sector in the region reflects the accelerated digitization in sectors that have traditionally been more reluctant to change." He pointed to the many initiatives underway in the world of online banking, medical services and government services. “Moreover, the launch of the Metaverse should go hand-in-hand with a growth in digital security and cybersecurity,” he added.



It is worth noting that the 10th edition of MENA Information Security Conference 2022 will celebrate a history of being one of the region's most trusted cybersecurity thought leadership platforms which continues to focus on delivering world-class speakers and content directed to the key decision makers, influencers and operators who are tasked with securing their businesses and entities.



