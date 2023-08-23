[Dubai, UAE] - The dynamic arena of mobile applications, often referred to as the 'App Wars,' has captured the tech industry's attention, as businesses maneuver to excel within an ever-shifting digital landscape. In an endeavor to illuminate the strategies, challenges, and opportunities within this vibrant landscape, a compelling fireside chat featuring prominent industry experts is set to captivate attendees during the much-anticipated Rise Up Summit, scheduled at Address Dubai Marina from September 13 - 14, 2023.

Rise Up is not just an event – it's an opportunity to immerse in a world of innovation, connections, and transformative insights. A unique summit tailored for the new generation of marketers, Rise Up promises to foster thought-provoking discussions, ignite innovative ideas, and provide networking opportunities that are second to none. As part of this captivating event, there are many discussions and fireside chats scheduled which will delve deep into the latest trends in the marketing world.

Interested can know more about the event and speakers by visting: https://martechvibe.com/events/rise-up-future-martech-leaders/

The fireside chat, featuring Zeeshan Sajid Amin and peers, will deliver a concise yet impactful 20-minute session, featuring:

Expert insights into effective strategies for app success

Real-world examples spotlighting brands that excel in the App Wars

A glimpse into the world of user acqusion tactics on mobile apps

Actionable takeaways to elevate app marketing strategies

About Rise Up:

Rise Up is a summit tailored for martech specialists seeking to make their mark. The event will spotlight maximizing the potential of marketing technologies, leveraging emerging trends for success, and cultivating readiness for the evolving role of future marketers.

About Zeeshan Sajid Amin:

Zeeshan Sajid Amin, Head of Growth at Medialinks, brings a wealth of experience and expertise in in user acquisition and growth strategies for mobile apps. With a notable record of driving app growth, Zeeshan enriches the impressive line up of current speakers at the Rise Up event.