Abu Dhabi: The activities of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2025, held under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, continue at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, featuring products manufactured in the United Arab Emirates from proud Emirati companies. These defence manufacturers play a pivotal role in highlighting the UAE’s advanced capabilities in the defence industry, attracting specialists and decision-makers to explore a promising future of innovation and achievement.

Dr. Khalifa Murad Al Blooshi, CEO and Managing Director of Calidus, stated: “IDEX is an exceptional event and a strategic platform that brings together global defence industry leaders, decision-makers, and official delegations. This edition presents a unique opportunity to showcase the latest defence solutions and strengthen strategic partnerships both locally and internationally. All our products are developed and manufactured by highly trained Emirati hands, in accordance with the highest global standards. This reflects the UAE’s vision in supporting national industries and training local talent to contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals.”

Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, IDEX 2025 is one of the world’s most prominent defence events, serving as a strategic platform to present the latest innovations and foster collaboration between global and local companies. This contributes to strengthening the position of the UAE’s defence industries and driving innovation. Emirati companies are showcasing their latest products and military systems during the 17th edition of IDEX, which takes place from 17 to 21 February in Abu Dhabi.

Ahmed Al Mazrouei, CEO of AM Industries, commented: “Our company specialises in defence development and manufacturing. Today, we showcased several products, including the smart cabinet, tactical control room, weapons carrier, and a defence service robot, among other solutions that support defence operations and reflect the strength of the Emirati industry.”

Al Mazrouei further stated: “Our participation today strongly demonstrates the power of Emirati industry, which not only serves local needs but also addresses global challenges. We also emphasise the importance of taking part in the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum, one of the most significant industry-focused events with a global outlook.”

He concluded: “Our participation over the past ten years has resulted in key strategic partnerships supported by the UAE, giving us the full opportunity to operate, produce, and establish ourselves among the world’s leading companies.”

Emirati companies have signed several partnership agreements with global firms to establish local production lines and transfer advanced technology. This reflects the UAE leadership’s vision of fostering innovation, building a sustainable economy, supporting national talent, and localising defence industries. Defence manufacturers will also be participating in the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates, taking place from 19 - 22 May 2025 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, providing an international platform to showcase the UAE’s manufacturing capabilities on an international stage.